Zelenskyy warns US minerals deal will 'not be enough' to end war as Ukraine 'needs Europe'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the framework for a minerals deal with the US has been reached, but stressed Europe also needs a seat at the table to help stop Vladimir Putin.

The agreement, which could be signed as early as Friday, would give the US access to its deposits of rare earth minerals.

However, there are concerns the deal may not include any security guarantees for Ukraine.

Even if they were, President Zelenskyy has argued Europe and NATO are also needed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He told reporters at a press conference: “We need to speak about it [security guarantees] not only with the United States, [but also]... the Europeans etcetera.”

Moscow has strongly opposed European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov labelling it “deceit … aimed at fuelling the conflict”.

It comes after US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia for peace talks earlier this month, with European leaders and Zelenskyy himself excluded.

While key details of the new minerals deal are yet to emerge, Zelesnkyy says security guarantees must be included alongside the economic agreement.

Donald Trump and Zelenskyy have reportedly agreed on a minerals deal. Picture: Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly opposed the idea of a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

He told a press conference: "This is an economic agreement, but I really wanted to have an understanding that we have an equal vision of our future security guarantees, even in the framework agreement.”

But the Ukrainian President, who is set to meet Trump on Friday, remains optimistic.

He added: “This is just a start, a framework, it can be a big success. The success will depend on our conversation with President Trump.”

The Ukrainian President added that he "really wanted at least one sentence" that mentions Ukraine's security guarantees, but noted that government officials have told him it is there.

"It is important that there is this mention, I am yet to read the detail of it,” he said.

Zelenskyy added: "I understand my government colleagues suggest that this is to be signed by ministers, and I understand this is a shared understanding of both parties interests and the more focussed on the procedure of the signing procedure."

Currently, The proposed agreement would see Ukraine trade the country's natural resources in exchange for US weapons, which Trump said 'could be worth a trillion dollars'.

The finer details of the deal are still unclear - though reports suggest the newest draft has left out the American demand to get $500bn (£395bn) worth of minerals as 'payback' for weapons provided to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy previously said he was not prepared to sign a mineral deal with the US, according to a source close to the negotiations, noting he saw a "number of problematic issues" with the draft agreement.