US President Joe Biden reveals drop in income in 2020 tax return

18 May 2021, 11:43

The President and First Lady of the US restored tradition and shared their tax return publicly
The President and First Lady of the US restored tradition and shared their tax return publicly. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

US President Joe Biden has released his tax returns from the past year, revealing a fall in his income.

The Whitehouse shared both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' tax returns publicly, restoring a tradition that was paused during Donald Trump's presidency.

Prior to the release of the filings, the White House said: "Today, the President released his 2020 federal income tax return, continuing an almost uninterrupted tradition."

In the lead up to the filing, press secretary Jen Psaki said: "I would expect that we will continue to release the president's tax returns, as should be expected by every president of the United States."

Mr Trump was the only leader since the Watergate era to have kept his tax return private, claiming he was under audit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The documents showed that the Bidens earnt $607,336 over the year and paid $157,414 in federal income tax, which was 25.9%.

This was a drop from the previous year, where the President and his wife made $985,223 from things such as book releases and speeches.

The couple donated $30,704 to different charities throughout 2020 as well, the largest sum going to the Beau Biden Foundation, which was named after the President's son who died in 2015.

Their financial disclosure form, also shared on Monday, revealed that they had assets of of between $1.2m and $2.88m.

Though there was a drop in income for the year of election campaigning, President Biden is currently earning $400,000 for his role at the White House.

Vice President Harris joined President Biden in sharing her tax return for the last year
Vice President Harris joined President Biden in sharing her tax return for the last year. Picture: Getty

As for Vice President Harris, she and the second gentleman made $1,695,225, paying $621,893 in tax and donating $27,006 to charity.

She received $359,000 in advance for her book called 'The Truths We Hold' and her husband worked at law firm DLA Piper.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Burning coal is a significant contributor to air pollution

'Gas boilers must be banned after 2025 to hit net-zero emissions' - International Energy Agency
Police have found 'six voids' under the cafe linked to missing girl Mary Bastholm

Fred West: Police find 'six voids' under cafe linked to missing girl Mary Bastholm
Darwin's Arch following the collapse

Darwin’s Arch in Galapagos Islands collapses due to erosion

Eight million pieces of plastic are dumped into the world’s oceans every day

Over half of world’s plastic waste produced by 20 companies - report
People from Morocco enter the Spanish territory of Ceuta

Spain and Morocco square-off after 6,000 migrants arrive in North Africa enclave
Image from a video shot on a nearby beach to where the man was attacked by a shark

Surfer dies in shark attack off Australia's east coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC
'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens
Rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE Professor

Covid rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE professor

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London