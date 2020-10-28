Protests flare in Philadelphia after police shooting

28 October 2020, 05:35 | Updated: 28 October 2020, 05:38

Protesters confront police during a march in Philadelphia on Tuesday
Protesters confront police during a march in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Megan White

More than a dozen people have been arrested and more than 30 officers were injured in protests stemming from the fatal police shooting of a black man in Philadelphia.

Walter Wallace, 27, was shot on Monday after police said he refused their orders to drop a knife in a confrontation captured on video.

Witnesses complained that police had fired an excessive number of shots.

Mr Wallace's father, Walter Wallace Sr, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his son appeared to have been shot 10 times.

Read more: 'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican

Read more: California wildfires force more than 100,000 evacuations

He said his son was also a father, was on medication and had struggled with his mental health.

"Why didn't they use a Taser?" he asked.

President Trump’s Press Secretary said in a statement that “we can never allow mob rule” and said the Administration “stands ready to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.”

The statement said: “The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police.

“Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty.

“All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated.

“The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results.

“In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system.

“We can never allow mob rule.

“The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.”

Officers had been called to the Cobbs Creek neighbourhood in west Philadelphia on Monday reports of a man with a weapon, said Tanya Little, a police spokeswoman.

Police said they found Mr Wallace holding a knife and ordered him to drop the weapon several times. Wallace advanced toward the officers, who fired several times, Ms Little said.

Debris is thrown at police during a demonstration in Philadelphia
Debris is thrown at police during a demonstration in Philadelphia. Picture: PA

In the video, a woman and at least one man follow Mr Wallace, trying to get him to listen to officers, as he briskly walks across the street and between cars.

The woman, identified by family members as Mr Wallace's mother, screams and throws something at an officer after her son is shot and falls to the ground.

The video does not make it clear whether he was in fact holding a knife, but witnesses said he was.

Mr Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest, Ms Little said, but she would not say how many times he was shot or the number of times officers fired.

One of the officers drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, she said.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the initial confrontation, Ms Little said. The names of the officers who fired the shots, and their races, were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.

Neighbours and witnesses soon gathered on Monday night on the block of Locust Street where the shooting occurred, with many saying that police did not have to shoot Wallace.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw went to the scene and spoke to neighbours, and both Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, and Ms Outlaw said they would hold a meeting soon to talk with the community about the shooting and other concerns.

"I heard and felt the anger of the community," Ms Outlaw said in a statement, adding that the video "raises many questions" and that "those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation".

Hundreds of people later took to the streets in west Philadelphia into the early hours of Tuesday, with interactions between protesters and police turning violent at times, the Inquirer reported.

Police cars and skips were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street.

After this, the crowd largely dispersed.

Thirty officers were injured, most of them from thrown objects such as bricks and rocks, according to police.

One officer had a broken leg and other injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck, police said. The other injured officers were treated and released.

The 52nd Street corridor was also the site of protests against police brutality at the end of May, after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

Those protests have been the subject of City Council hearings, with protesters describing harsh and unnecessary tactics, including tear gas and projectiles fired by police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish leaders condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoon of President Erdogan
Melania Trump

Melania Trump criticises Biden and Democrats in first solo campaign stop
Qatar apologised after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways

Qatar issues apology after examinations of women passengers

Hundreds of demonstrators marched in West Philadelphia over the death of Walter Wallace

Family of police shooting victim were seeking help for mental health crisis
Election 2020 Biden

Biden vows his unity can ‘save country’ as Trump hits Midwest
The Metropolitan Police have been told there is "much need for improvement" after a watchdog found black men were stopped and searched because they "fist bumped"

Black men stopped and searched over 'fist bump', watchdog says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Marcus Rashford has praised local communities pulling together for his free school meals campaign

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican
Labour Shadow Equalities Minister responds to 'worrying' stop-and-search figures

Stop-and-search figures are 'worrying', says Labour Shadow Equalities Minister
James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap

James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap
Caller says working from home 'will put a strain on relationships'

Working from home 'will put a strain on relationships,' says caller
James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again

James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again
Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London