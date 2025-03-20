Horror as diver dies after getting trapped in notorious underwater labyrinth of caves, as two more rescued

. Picture: YouTube

By Kit Heren

A scuba diver has died after becoming trapped in a notorious underwater cave in Florida.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police rushed to the Twin Caves in the Blue Springs Recreation Area in Florida after being called when three divers didn't return to the surface on time.

Rescue divers pulled two of the thrill-seekers to safety at about 1.15pm on Tuesday local time, but one of them was found dead.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield thanked emergency service workers and asked locals to "please keep the families of the divers in your thoughts and prayers".

The Twin Caves are found in Merritt's Mill Pond, a large lake about 65 miles north of Tallahassee, the capital of the south-eastern state.

Read more: Brit holidaymaker missing after boat bursts into flames on dive trip off coast of Thailand's 'death island'

Read more: Tourist found dead with arm ripped off after shark attack - as another diver drowns after losing scuba group

Merritt's Mill Pond. Picture: YouTube

Merritt's Mill Pond is a popular adventure destination for tourists, but its extensive cave network can also be dangerous.

The Twin Caves go back hundreds of feet, and descends down to 100 feet. The caves also have several 'jump tunnels' that widen out into larger cavities.

"If you get nervous in small places this isn’t the passage for you," local diving outlet Cave Adventurers said.

"This is a low flow cave and easily silted out if you’re not careful," they added.

Multiple deaths have been reported in the cave network in recent years, including Clyde Douglas Rorex, a 68-year-old man who got trapped in July 2020.