Second presidential debate to be held virtually

8 October 2020, 12:32 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 13:03

The second presidential debate will be held virtually
The second presidential debate will be held virtually. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be held virtually with candidates participating “from separate remote locations", it has been announced.

The decision comes amid concerns about Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, which required the president to be hospitalised at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president returned to the White House on Monday.

Read more: Kamala Harris: Trump's handling of Covid 'greatest failure' in presidential history

In a statement, the Commission on Presidential debates said: "In order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 2020, the Commission on Presidential debates announced the following today.

"The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate, remote locations."

Questioners will still be with moderator Steve Scully at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, as previously planned.

Mr Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus a week ago but said he looked forward to debating Mr Biden on stage in Miami, saying, "It will be great!"

Read more: Donald Trump returns to Oval Office despite still recovering from Covid

Mr Biden, for his part, said he and Mr Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president remains Covid-19 positive.

Mr Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was "looking forward to being able to debate him" but said "we're going to have to follow very strict guidelines".

