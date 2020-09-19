Breaking News

Two dead and 14 wounded in Rochester mass shooting

The shooting is said to have taken place in Rochester (file photo). Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Two people have been killed, with another 14 wounded, in a mass shooting in Rochester in New York state.

The incident began just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday when police were called to a shooting near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathering outside, local media reported.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmon told BNO: “It appears to be some type of backyard party that the police department, up until the point the 9-1-1 calls came in for the shots fired, was not aware of."

He also told reporters a man and woman aged between 18 and 22 died during the incident.

Geoffrey Rogers, freelance journalist at the scene in Rochester, New York, told LBC: "The police have said 16 people were shot, two have been killed. The youngest victim is around 18 years old.

"There is a possible weapon with police, but no one is in custody yet.

"There was a large gathering, it was a memorial service for someone else who was shot in Rochester recently."

Major Crimes is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave. @ there are fatalities. There will be a press briefing @ Goodman & Short St. in about 30 minutes. — RPD Major Crimes Unit (@RPD_MCU) September 19, 2020

Speaking near the crime scene, which appeared to span at least a block, Simmons said: "This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions."

He added: "This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal, unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties, which – number one – is not safe because of Covid, because of the conditions.

"And then you add in alcohol and violence and it just becomes a recipe for disaster."

The 14 people who were injured have been taken to two separate hospitals. None are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

A tweet from the Rochester Police Department said: "Major Crimes is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave. @ there are fatalities."

Local media reported a large police presence.

More to follow...