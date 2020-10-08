'The fly' steals the show during Mike Pence and Kamala Harris VP debate

The fly landed on Mike Pence's head and stayed there for minutes. Picture: CNN

By Asher McShane

On a night of high political drama in front of viewers around the world, hundreds of thousands of people were left talking about only one thing - a fly that sat on Mike Pence's head for several minutes.

Viewers of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris were distracted by the insect, with over 700,000 people tweeting about it.

The fly did not budge as the current vice president answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice has been done in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Even Joe Biden's campaign seized on the fly, registering the domain "flywillvote.com", and sharing a picture of the candidate holding a fly swatter.

One wag remarked the fly was "probably the most memorable thing to have happened" during the debate.

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

Former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the fly should be allowed a mail-in ballot.

Others joked about the need to test the fly for the coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator.

In 2016, a fly briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump.

One person joked: "The fly decides which party loses the election."