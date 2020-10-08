'The fly' steals the show during Mike Pence and Kamala Harris VP debate

8 October 2020, 06:24

The fly landed on Mike Pence's head and stayed there for minutes
The fly landed on Mike Pence's head and stayed there for minutes. Picture: CNN

By Asher McShane

On a night of high political drama in front of viewers around the world, hundreds of thousands of people were left talking about only one thing - a fly that sat on Mike Pence's head for several minutes.

Viewers of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris were distracted by the insect, with over 700,000 people tweeting about it.

The fly did not budge as the current vice president answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice has been done in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Even Joe Biden's campaign seized on the fly, registering the domain "flywillvote.com", and sharing a picture of the candidate holding a fly swatter.

One wag remarked the fly was "probably the most memorable thing to have happened" during the debate.

Former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the fly should be allowed a mail-in ballot.

Others joked about the need to test the fly for the coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator.

In 2016, a fly briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump.

One person joked: "The fly decides which party loses the election."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The shark near surfer Matt Wilkinson

Drone video captures surfer’s close encounter with shark in Australia
Election 2020 Debate

Pence and Harris spar over Covid-19 in civil vice presidential debate
Vice President Mike Pence listens to Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence’s head during debate
Manchester could be hit with the new restrictions from Monday

Tougher restrictions planned for northern England include pub and restaurant closures
Vice presidential Debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris trade blows over Covid in debate
Trump Virus Outbreak

Trump hails experimental drug treatment for Covid-19 ‘recovery’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?
Dougie Cook, from the housekeeping team, cleans the St Enoch Clock in the Antonine Centre in Cumbernauld

Daylight Saving Time: When do the clocks go back and is this the last time?
A circuit breaker lockdown is being proposed for Scotland

What is a circuit breaker lockdown and what could one look like for Scotland?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We have no other income and nobody is helping' - Musician furious at controversial 10pm curfew rule

'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew
'We are achieving herd immunity right now' - Professor argues against lockdown measures

'We are achieving herd immunity right now': Professor argues against lockdown measures
Government handling Covid like a political campaign, public health expert tells James O'Brien

Government handling Covid like a political campaign, expert tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller's reason for UK's 'failing' Covid strategy 'the best he's heard in a long time'

James O'Brien caller's reason for UK's 'failing' Covid strategy 'the best he's heard in a long time'
James O'Brien theorises the UK's "weaponised reality denial" started with the anti-vaxxer movement

"We are world leaders in reality denial": James O'Brien on why Covid guidelines aren't followed
Church sex abuse scandal: Reverend brands negligence of senior figures 'evil'

Church sex abuse scandal: Reverend brands negligence of senior figures 'evil'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London