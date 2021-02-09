Live

Trump impeachment LIVE: Updates as former president's trial begins in US

Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The historic second impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump begins on Tuesday.

The Senate will decide whether to convict Mr Trump of incitement of insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the US Capitol on January 6.

Democrats hope to gain at least some Senate Republican votes by linking Mr Trump’s actions to a vivid description of the violence, which resulted in five deaths and sent Congress members fleeing for safety.

The former president's lawyers say the trial should not be held at all because he is now a private citizen.

They also argue that he did not incite the violence when he told his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat.

Follow our live updates below...