Trump refuses to confirm he has tested negative for covid ahead of White House rally

10 October 2020, 07:30

Donald Trump has given details about his recovery from coronavirus but failed to say if he's tested negative
Donald Trump has given details about his recovery from coronavirus but failed to say if he's tested negative. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has failed to confirm that he has tested negative for coronavirus since becoming infected last week.

The US president said he feels "really, really strong" in an interview with Fox News, but said that but did not confirm that he has tested negative for the virus.

Mr Trump said he had been taken off steroid Dexamethasone. "I tolerated it very well, he said.

"I don't take it anymore. It was pretty short term."

Read more: Second presidential debate called off

"Right now I'm medication free, I'm not taking any medications as of eight hours ago. Which frankly makes me feel good, I don't like medication."

He was asked a second time what medications he was on, and said: "I think pretty much nothing.'

The president said he would be retested for Covid on Friday ahead of a planned event on the White House lawn on Saturday.

"I have been retested. I haven't even found out numbers or anything yet," he said.

"I know I'm either at the bottom of the scale or free."

Mr Trump was also asked what tests he had undergone during the recovery process.

"They tested the lungs,' Trump said. "They have incredible equipment at Walter Reed.

"In fact they said, 'No, you can leave your jacket on.' I said, 'I'll take it off anyway, if you want.''

"Initially it had some congestion in there but ultimately it tested good and with each day it got better."

The president was asked how he felt while infected: "I didn't feel strong, didn't feel really strong. I didn't have a problem with breathing, which a lot of people have, I didn't have a problem with that," Trump said.

"But I didn't feel very strong, I didn't feel very vital like the President of the United States should feel," he went on.

Trump said he did not know where he had contracted the virus, adding: "It's highly contagious. That's one thing you learn, this is a contagious disease."

Last night the second planned debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was called off, not long after the presdient refused to take part because organisers said it would be held virtually.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather Louisiana

Delta inflicts new damage on Louisiana

US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate

Second US presidential debate cancelled

A medical team conducts a coronavirus test in Mumbai on Friday, as 350,000 cases were recorded worldwide

Record 350,000 coronavirus cases reported worldwide in one day
Garth Pier In Bangor, Wales

Bangor to go into local lockdown as cases surge

Virus Outbreak Trump

Trump to hold campaign rally on Monday in Florida

Justice Department Islamic State

Britons accused in beheading of hostages plead not guilty

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme

Furlough: Who can apply for Rishi Sunak's new job support scheme?
The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?
Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I wouldn't give some of it to a farmyard animal' - Caller upset at Government over Covid food parcels

'I wouldn't give some of it to a farmyard animal' - Caller upset at Covid food parcels
James O'Brien caller breaks down why people go down QAnon rabbit hole

James O'Brien caller explains why increasing numbers believe in QAnon conspiracy theory
'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground' - Shaun Bailey responds to London cycle lane closure

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground,' Shaun Bailey tells LBC
Jamie Oliver tells James: "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap."

Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit
"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"
Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation

Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London