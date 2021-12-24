US cop who shot man dead when she mistook gun for Taser found guilty of manslaughter

24 December 2021, 09:05 | Updated: 24 December 2021, 09:08

Kim Potter was convicted of the manslaughter of Daunte Wright
Kim Potter was convicted of the manslaughter of Daunte Wright. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Asher McShane

A Minneapolis police officer has been found guilty of two manslaughter charges over the killing of a black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.

A jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Centre officer Kim Potter guilty of the first-degree and second-degree manslaughter of Daunte Wright.

She faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state's sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term.

Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody and held without bail and scheduled her to be sentenced on February 18.

Read more: Covid 'used as a weapon' with 80 police officers spat at and assaulted each day

Read more: Anti-vaxxers who tried to 'serve papers' on Alan Shearer get wrong house

The 49-year-old, who testified that she "didn't want to hurt anybody", looked down without showing any visible reaction when the verdicts were read.

Potter, who is white, shot and killed 20-year-old Mr Wright during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Centre as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge.

The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd.

Potter resigned two days later.

Jurors saw video of the shooting that was captured by police body cameras and dashcams.

It showed Potter and an officer she was training, Anthony Luckey, pull over Mr Wright for having expired licence plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror.

During the stop, Mr Luckey discovered there was a warrant for Mr Wright's arrest for not appearing in court on the weapons possession charge, and he, Potter and another officer went to take Mr Wright into custody.

Mr Wright obeyed Mr Luckey's order to get out of his car, but as Mr Luckey tried to handcuff him, Mr Wright pulled away and got back in.

As Mr Luckey held on to Mr Wright, Potter said "I'll tase ya."

The video then shows Potter holding her gun in her right hand and pointing it at Mr Wright.

Again, Potter said, "I'll tase you," and then two seconds later: "Taser, Taser, Taser."

One second later, she fired a single bullet into Mr Wright's chest.

"(Expletive)! I just shot him. ... I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun," Potter said.

A minute later, she said: "I'm going to go to prison."

In sometimes tearful testimony, Potter told jurors that she was "sorry it happened".

She said the traffic stop "just went chaotic" and that she shouted her warning about the Taser after she saw a look of fear on the face of Sergeant Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the passenger side door of Mr Wright's car.

She also told jurors that she does not remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments "is missing".

Potter's lawyers argued that she made a mistake by drawing her gun instead of her Taser.

But they also said she would have been justified in using deadly force if she had meant to because Sgt Johnson was at risk of being dragged.

Prosecutors sought to raise doubts about Potter's testimony that she decided to act after seeing fear on Sgt Johnson's face.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge, in cross-examination, pointed out that in an interview with a defence expert Potter said she did not know why she decided to draw her Taser.

During her closing argument, Ms Eldridge also replayed Potter's body-camera video that she said never gave a clear view of Sgt Johnson's face during the key moments.

Ms Eldridge also downplayed testimony from some other officers who described Potter as a good person or said they saw nothing wrong in her actions: "The defendant has found herself in trouble and her police family has her back."

Prosecutors also got Potter to agree that she did not plan to use deadly force.

They said Potter, an experienced officer with extensive training in Taser use and use of deadly force, acted recklessly and betrayed the badge.

For first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors had to prove that Potter caused Wright's death while committing a misdemeanour - in this case, the "reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable".

The second-degree manslaughter charge required prosecutors to prove that Potter caused Mr Wright's death "by her culpable negligence", meaning she "caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm" to Mr Wright while using or possessing a firearm.

Under Minnesota law, defendants are sentenced only on the most serious conviction if multiple counts involve the same act and the same victim.

Prosecutors had said they would seek to prove aggravating factors that merit what is called an upward departure from sentencing guidelines.

In Potter's case, they alleged that her actions were a danger to others, including her fellow officers, to Mr Wright's passenger and to the couple whose car was struck by Wright's after the shooting.

They also alleged she abused her authority as a police officer. The maximum for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Together at Christmas community carol service, at Westminster Abbey will air on Christmas Eve

Duchess of Cambridge hints at first public piano performance during Xmas Eve broadcast

Experts are considering whether to offer a fourth jab

UK 'considering fourth Covid vaccine dose'

South West Water is urging customers not to pour oils and grease down the sink.

Water company issues warning to households cooking turkey on Christmas Day

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have released their Christmas messages

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer address nation in 'heartfelt' Christmas messages

Up to 80 police officers are assaulted each day in the UK

Covid 'used as a weapon' with 80 police officers spat at and assaulted each day

Appointments for coronavirus booster jabs have been made available on Christmas Day.

Covid boosters available on Christmas Day in NHS 'jingle jab' campaign

The Queen delivering this year's Christmas Day message

Queen to deliver personal Christmas Day message following death of Philip

Alan Shearer urged people last week to get a booster jab

Anti-vaxxers who tried to 'serve papers' on Alan Shearer get wrong house

Four boys died in the fire

'Their presents will stay under the tree': Dad of boys killed in Sutton fire faces Christmas without them
Omicron patients are much less likely to require hospital treatment than previous Covid strains, a new study shows

People infected with Omicron 'up to 70% less likely to need hospital', UKHSA study shows

The Met released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Image released after suspect 'told man he wanted to kill his first Jew'

The Night Tube has had a troubled return

Longest ever Underground strike set to plunge commuters into misery in Night Tube row

Buckingham Palace has announced a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip to be honoured with service at Westminster Abbey next year

More than one million people tested positive in the last week.

UK Covid infection levels reach record high as over 1 million people test positive

Harry and Meghan released their 'holiday' card today

Duke and Duchess of Sussex share first pic of Lilibet on 'family holiday' card

Thousands of NHS staff are off due to Covid

Thousands of NHS staff forced off work due to Covid as absences shoot by more than half in a week

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bangladesh Ferry Fire

Ferry fire kills at least 39 and leaves 72 injured in Bangladesh
Goddess of Democracy statue in Hong Kong

Hong Kong universities remove more Tiananmen Square memorials
Palestinians Christmas

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

Emirates camel beauty contest

Camels compete in UAE desert for beauty contest crown

A woman wipes her eye as police officers investigate the scene

Police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store dressing room
Park Geun-hye arrives to attend a hearing

South Korea to pardon imprisoned ex-leader Park Geun-hye

Pele

Pele released from hospital but will continue tumour treatment
Dayvon Johnson

US pupil praised for two heroic acts in one day

Inyoung You leaving Suffolk Superior Court in Boston in 2019

Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty over his death
Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr, at his first birthday party

Police officer guilty of manslaughter over death of black motorist Daunte Wright

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures
Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC
Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas
James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police