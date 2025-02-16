US Government 'trying to re-hire' nuclear safety workers after Trump administration fired them

Department of Energy Headquarters in Washington. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The US nuclear safety watchdog, which saw hundreds of its staff sacked by the Trump administration, is now reportedly trying to rehire them.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has been emailing staff informing them they are wanted back at the agency.

It comes after the Trump administration took a hammer to Government agencies, firing hundreds of workers across a number of departments in an apparent bid to cut spending and bureaucratic power.

While fired staff are wanted back at work, the NNSA is struggling to contact the employees because their new contact details aren’t available, NBC reports.

An email seen by the US publication read: "The termination letters for some NNSA probationary employees are being rescinded, but we do not have a good way to get in touch with those personnel."

US-POLITICS-PROTESTPeople hold up signs as they protest against US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) outside of the US Department of Labor. Picture: Getty

Staff lost access to their federal email accounts when they were fired and thus can’t see any efforts to contact them.

The agency, which manages the US nuclear weapons stockpile, saw 325 staff members let go, Reuters reports.

It is part of the Department of Energy (DOE), which has fired around 2000 people from its 14,000-strong staff.

Fire workers were sent a short note confirming their sacking, which read: "DOE finds that your further employment would not be in the public interest.

“For this reason, you are being removed from your position with DOE and the federal civil service effective today."

Donald Trump has tasked billionaire Elon Musk with gutting the federal state in a bid to reduce debt.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) wasted no time closing agencies and firing thousands of federal workers.