'She loved those kids': Husband breaks silence to defend mother who killed her children

Tranyelle Harshman, 32, of Wyoming, left her fourth daughter fighting for her life after going on a rampage at their home on Monday. Picture: Facebook, GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

A grieving father whose wife killed three of her four children before taking her own life has defended her and spoken about her struggle with mental illness.

Cliff Harshman's wife Tranyelle Harshman, 32, fatally shot their two-year-old daughters Brooke and Jordan in the head while suffering postpartum depression.

She also killed his step-daughter Brailey, 9, while his other step-daughter, Olivia, 7, is fighting for her life in a Salt Lake City hospital.

Mr Harshman told local news outlet KTVQ: “I'm so angry. I don't even know how to explain this to you. I'm so angry with her for the decision that was made.

“People don't understand how mental illness isn't just a willpower thing. It's chemical imbalances in your brain. It's damaged pathways in your brain.

“She was an incredible mom and she loved those kids.”

Harshman opened fire on the young girls before calling police to tell them she was going to kill herself, Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reports.

Olivia, seven, was rushed to a hospital in Salt Lake City and is being treated for a "severe traumatic brain injury,” KTVQ reports.

Police say two of the girls were in their cribs and the other two in their bedrooms. Picture: Facebook

Police say two of the girls were in their cribs and the other two in their bedrooms.

Police said: "The dispatcher pleaded with the female caller over the phone for the female caller to remain on the line until responding suits arrived.

"The female caller stated multiple times that she could not do that and that it was too late.

"Multiple attempts to keep her on the line failed and the call was disconnected."

According to friends of the mother, she suffered with post-partum depression following the birth of her children.

"You never know what someone is struggling with inside of their mind. Tranyelle was not the monster this tragedy makes her seem to be,” friend Briana Baker told KTVQ.

"Her loved ones don’t want her to be remembered for her darkest moments. She was sweet, loving, and funny. Her children were her main focus in life."

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise support for Harshman’s husband Cliff.

It reads: "This devastating event has left Cliff and his loved ones reeling in grief, struggling to come to terms with the immense void left in their lives.

"The financial burden of funeral expenses, ongoing family support, and other related costs only adds to their pain."

Local Mayor Allen Clark said: "When you’re in a small community like this, you know, everyone rubs shoulders with everyone.

"It’s just devastating. I just hope and pray that the family can endure and hopefully brighter days ahead."