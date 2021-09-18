US millionaire Robert Durst found guilty of murdering his best friend

18 September 2021, 09:10

Robert Durst was found guilty of murdering his best friend 20 years ago
Robert Durst was found guilty of murdering his best friend 20 years ago. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Millionaire Robert Durst has been found guilty fo murdering his best friend Susan Berman 20 years ago.

A Los Angeles jury on Friday convicted the New York real estate heir of her first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory life term without parole when sentenced on October 18.

She was shot at point-blank range in the back of the head in her Los Angeles home in December 2000 as she prepared to tell police how she helped cover up Durst's wife's killing.

Ms Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, was Durst's long-time confidante who told friends she provided a false alibi for him after his wife vanished.

Durst, 78, was not in court for the verdict from the jury that deliberated for some seven hours over three days. He was in isolation in prison after being exposed to a person with coronavirus.

Prosecutors painted a portrait of a rich narcissist who did not think the laws applied to him and ruthlessly disposed of people who stood in his way.

They interlaced evidence of Ms Berman's killing with Kathie Durst's suspected death in 1982 and the 2001 killing of a tenant in a Texas flophouse where Robert Durst holed up while on the run from New York authorities.

The saga took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to Ms Berman's killing.

Durst was arrested in 2015 while hiding out in a New Orleans hotel on the eve of the airing of the final episode of "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst", in which he was confronted with incriminating evidence and made what prosecutors said was a confession.

Durst could be heard muttering to himself on a live microphone in a bathroom: "There it is. You're caught."

Durst's decision to testify in his own defence - hoping for a repeat of his acquittal in the Texas killing - backfired as he was forced to admit lying under oath, made damning admissions and had his credibility destroyed when questioned by the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer David Chesnoff said Friday they believed there was "substantial reasonable doubt" and were disappointed in the verdict. He said Durst would pursue all avenues of appeal.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak India

India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday
A single case of mad cow disease was found on a farm in Somerset

Case of mad cow disease found on Somerset farm

Abdelaziz Bouteflika casts a vote in 2012

Former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies

US Afghanistan

Pentagon admits deadly Kabul drone strike was an error

Robert Durst spins in place in his wheelchair as he looks at people in court

New York millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder
The US has apologised over the killings

'A horrible mistake': US admits it killed 10 innocent civilians instead of Isis-K bombers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

M25 eco protest delays left my mum paralysed from stroke, devastated caller tells LBC

M25 eco protest delays left my mum paralysed from stroke, devastated caller tells LBC
Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter
Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision
Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction
Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London