US shooting: Pentagon lockdown lifted after gunshots fired nearby

The Pentagon in Virginia was put on lockdown after reports of a shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Pentagon in Virginia was placed under lockdown on Tuesday morning following a shooting reported near the building’s entrance, resulting in multiple injuries.

Arlington County Fire Department reported "multiple patients" but it was not immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

The protection agency has since released an update that the scene is "secure" but remains an "active crime scene".

It requested that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area.

The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown following the gunshots.

A spokesman for the Pentagon confirmed shortly after noon (local time) that it had lifted the lockdown. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remain closed but Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling "shooter".

The Pentagon is the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defense, and sits in Arlington county, Virginia, near Washington D.C.

Defence secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House meeting President Joe Biden at the time of the shooting.

