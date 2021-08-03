Breaking News

US shooting: Pentagon lockdown lifted after gunshots fired nearby

3 August 2021, 16:25 | Updated: 3 August 2021, 17:39

The Pentagon in Virginia is on lockdown after reports of a shooting
The Pentagon in Virginia was put on lockdown after reports of a shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Pentagon in Virginia was placed under lockdown on Tuesday morning following a shooting reported near the building’s entrance, resulting in multiple injuries.

Arlington County Fire Department reported "multiple patients" but it was not immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

The protection agency has since released an update that the scene is "secure" but remains an "active crime scene".

It requested that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area.

The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown following the gunshots.

A spokesman for the Pentagon confirmed shortly after noon (local time) that it had lifted the lockdown. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remain closed but Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling "shooter".

The Pentagon is the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defense, and sits in Arlington county, Virginia, near Washington D.C.

Defence secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House meeting President Joe Biden at the time of the shooting.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

There has been a "potential hijack" of a vessel off the coast of Fujairah, in the gulf of Oman

'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast, authorities warn

The number of Covid deaths reported on Tuesday was the highest since mid-March

UK records highest Covid death toll since mid-March

Pentagon Lockdown

Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon bus stop

Kabul

Powerful explosion rocks upscale neighbourhood of Afghan capital
Shipping

‘Potential hijack’ blamed as four ships in Gulf of Oman lose control of steering
Pentagon Lockdown

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Caller 'annoyed' by Govt pushing for 'old normal' office working

Caller 'annoyed' by Rishi Sunak 'pushing for old normal working'
It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules
The minister confirmed there were no plans for vaccine passports in pubs

Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London