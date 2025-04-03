Six people rushed to hospital after mass stabbing in Washington DC

Seven people have been injured in a Washington DC mass stabbing. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Six people have been taken to hospital after a mass stabbing in Washington DC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police rushed to the scene of the attacks, in the north-east of the US capital city.

The attacks took place at around 4pm eastern time (9pm UK time).

One person has been arrested.

“We have units on the scene of a stabbing incident involving multiple victims," the city's police department said.

Police closed several roads in the area as a result of the attacks.

Read more: Boy, 15, locked up after stabbing girl, 13, with sword and leaving her to die by side of motorway

Read more: Police identify Ukrainian man, 30, as suspect of Amsterdam mass stabbing stopped by ‘hero’ British tourist

Alert: Stabbing investigation in the area of Montello Avenue and Simms Place NE.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 3, 2025

The conditions of the stabbing victims remain unclear, but police have said that no one had died.

A motive for the stabbings remains unclear but the local police chief said they were "senseless".

Local media reported that the attacker started stabbing himself in the street before assaulting a female friend and others.

Others tried to intervene and were then stabbed themselves.

Police chief Pamela Smith said: "Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this not intervene."