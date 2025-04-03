Six people rushed to hospital after mass stabbing in Washington DC

3 April 2025, 22:33

Seven people have been injured in a Washington DC mass stabbing
Seven people have been injured in a Washington DC mass stabbing. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Six people have been taken to hospital after a mass stabbing in Washington DC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police rushed to the scene of the attacks, in the north-east of the US capital city.

The attacks took place at around 4pm eastern time (9pm UK time).

One person has been arrested.

“We have units on the scene of a stabbing incident involving multiple victims," the city's police department said.

Police closed several roads in the area as a result of the attacks.

Read more: Boy, 15, locked up after stabbing girl, 13, with sword and leaving her to die by side of motorway

Read more: Police identify Ukrainian man, 30, as suspect of Amsterdam mass stabbing stopped by ‘hero’ British tourist

The conditions of the stabbing victims remain unclear, but police have said that no one had died.

A motive for the stabbings remains unclear but the local police chief said they were "senseless".

Local media reported that the attacker started stabbing himself in the street before assaulting a female friend and others.

Others tried to intervene and were then stabbed themselves.

Police chief Pamela Smith said: "Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this not intervene."