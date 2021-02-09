Watch: Democrats begin Trump impeachment trial with powerful video of Capitol riot

9 February 2021, 19:59

By Megan White

The Democrats have begun the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump by showing a powerful 15-minute video of the Capitol riots.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager presenting the case against Mr Trump, introduced the more than 10-minute-long video timeline of the day.

It began with Mr Trump's speech at a January 6 rally by the White House in which he tells the crowd, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol", and it included the crowd marching to the building.

Follow our live updates of the impeachment trial

That video was juxtaposed with what was happening inside the building as politicians were preparing to certify Joe Biden's victory.

The footage included some of the more well-known pieces of video from the day: Mr Trump saying "We will stop the steal", Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman confronting the insurrectionists and leading them away from Senate chambers, and graphic footage of another officer being crushed between two doors.

In other parts, the footage focused on jarring images of rioters confronting police: yelling epithets, throwing objects and pushing past barricades and outnumbered Capitol Police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police walk towards the Allina Health clinic (David Joles/AP)

Arrest made after shooting spree at US clinic

Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, and his team arrive to begin the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Impeachment case against Donald Trump opens with video of Capitol violence
Adam Dergazarian, bottom centre, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Pilot blamed for helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others
A group of Polish Jews are led away for deportation by German SS soldiers

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologise in Polish libel case

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer

Trump’s second impeachment trial to begin with vote over constitutionality
Michelle Obama with Busy, a bee puppet, left, Mochi, a pink round puppet, and Waffles, a furry puppet

Michelle Obama teams up with puppets for Netflix children’s cookery show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This is the moment Iain Dale got his Covid jab

Iain Dale receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid
Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to Matt Hancock update

Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to quarantine hotels
This caller told LBC she was furious over someone she knows breaking Covid rules

'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking
'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape

'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape,' says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien clashes with caller over workplaces requiring staff to be vaccinated

James O'Brien clashes with caller over employers requiring staff to have Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London