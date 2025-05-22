What is Trump's £83m Golden Dome?

Donald Trump in the Oval Office to announce the Golden Dome missile defence shield. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Canada’s prime minister has said the country could join Donald Trump’s £83 billion Golden Dome missile defence system which could put American weapons in space for the first time.

Mark Carney has had a strained relationship with his opposite number in recent months, winning the recent election with a defiant message, but is seeking to collaborate here.

"We cooperate if necessary, but not necessarily cooperate," Mr Carney said.

The US president announced the Golden Dome on Wednesday as a means of future proofing the defence programme in the US.

"Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is good to have protections in place for Canadians," Mr Carney said on Wednesday.

The PM confirmed he has had talks with Mr Trump about it and said there are discussions with senior officials.

Mr Trump said the Canadian government had contacted his administration, indicating it wants to join the programme and that he will work with Ottawa to ensure it contributes its "fair share".

This is what you need to know about the system.

Donald Trump announces the Golden Dome at the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

What is Trump’s Golden Dome missile defence system?

In an announcement from the Oval Office earlier this week, Mr Trump said the “cutting-edge” system will use "space-based sensors and interceptors” and be functional within the next four years.

Based on Israel’s Iron Dome, the system will be able to identify attacks targeting the United States and shoot them out of the sky before they land.

The Golden Dome is envisioned to include ground and space-based capabilities to detect and stop missiles at all four major stages of a potential attack. This will see them:

Detecting and destroying them before a launch,

Intercepting them in their earliest stage of flight,

Stopping them midcourse in the air,

Halting them in the final minutes as they descend towards a target

According to Mr Trump, the system will be "capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from the other side of the world".

The system would cost $175 billion (£83.9 billion) and Mr Trump has said he expects it to be fully operational by the end of his term in 2029.

Experts think this estimate is on the low side, with some putting the cost of parts alone at $542 billion over the next 20 years.

Defence has been a priority for Trump in his second term. Picture: Getty

