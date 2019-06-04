Violence Breaks Out In Anti-Trump Protests As Crowd Confront Trump Supporters

Warning: This video contains strong language some may find offensive.

A supporter of President Trump gets 'milkshaked' as fights break out at anti-Trump protests in central London.

In a video filmed by a LBC reporter, one woman can be seen screaming "nazi" into the face of one Trump supporter, as anti-Trump chants got louder and louder.

But when a milkshake was thrown at the defender, he began to lash out at the protesters.

Another man had a 'Make America Great Again' cap stolen in the altercation, and was pushed around by the protesters as he tried to retrieve it.

Police officers were also pushed around in the commotion, and eventually managed to pull the supporters free from the demonstration.

- Trump Protest: Robot Of Trump Tweeting On A Golden Toilet Brought To Trafalgar Square

- Emily Thornberry Admits If She Met With Donald Trump It Would "Turn Into A Row"

A giant robot of Donald Trump tweeting on the toilet is also amongst protesters in Trafalgar Square.

The "Trump Dumper" cost $25,000 to create and shows the President with his trousers around his ankles and his trademark red tie hanging into the bowl.

Jeremy Corbyn and shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry were among those speaking to demonstrators.

The Labour leader said he was "very disappointed" that London Mayor Sadiq Khan had been "attacked" by the President on the festival of Eid.

"I'm proud our city has a Muslim Mayor," he said.

"Because racism divides, exploitation of minorities divides, brings about hatred, dislike, disdain and a horrible place for individuals to live in."