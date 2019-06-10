Awkward Moment Rory Stewart's Leadership Campaign Goes Wrong

This is the awkward moment Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart got snubbed by three men as he campaigned for the Tory leadership on Brick Lane.

The International Development Secretary got snubbed by three men whilst out filming for his Conservative Party leadership campaign.

Mr Stewart approached the trio on Brick Lane, asking if they were happy to "have a quick film?"

And to begin with, the three were happy to stop for a chat.

One of the men tells the candidate they moved to London from Dublin in Ireland, before another asks what the film is being used for.

The men left Rory after he revealed he was a politician campaigning to be Prime Minister. Picture: Rory Stewart

When Mr Stewart explains what he was a politician "standing to be Prime Minister", one of the men made it clear he didn't want to be involved.

"Nah, I don't f*** with politicians, man," he said.

And as the men walk away, Mr Stewart said: "Nice to see you, bye bye".

The candidate posted the video on his Twitter account, attracting all sorts of response.

One user commented: "Can you imagine Theresa May doing this?", whilst another said: "You tried. Full marks for trying. They won't see any other contenders there, that's for sure."

Watch the awkward moment in the video above.