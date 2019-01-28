Delivery Driver Caught Throwing Parcel Onto Second-Floor Balcony While Standing On Top Of His Van

This is the shocking moment a delivery driver decided to throw a package onto a second-floor balcony... while he stood on the top of his van.

The video shows the Hermes driver standing on the top of his van before he attempts to fling a package onto a second-floor balcony.

But the ledge of the balcony is too high up, and the parcel plummets to the ground.

Determined to make his delivery, the driver jumps off the roof of his van, picks up the parcel, climbs back up onto the roof of his van and attempts the chuck a second time.

When the second attempt fails, the driver attempts once more.

The moment a van driver throws a parcel from the roof of his van. Picture: Unknown

On the third attempt persistence prevails, and the parcel reaches the balcony.

Without celebration, he jumps down and begins to make his way to the next delivery.

Hermes has reportedly begun an investigation into the video, which they believe was filmed in Germany.

A spokesperson said: "We believe that this video was taken in Germany and we are liaising with our colleagues, who are investigating this clearly unacceptable behaviour."

Watch the driver attempt the delivery in the video above.