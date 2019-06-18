Dramatic Moment Flight Attendant Sent Crashing Into Ceiling By Violent Turbulence

This is the terrifying moment extreme turbulence threw a flight attendant into the air whilst she served drinks to passengers.

Shocking video captured the moment extreme turbulence struck an aeroplane sending cabin crew flying.

The flight from from Kosovo in Southeastern Europe to France was dramatically shaken about 30 minutes before its arrival.

But a flight attendant serving drinks to passengers was thrown into the air, hitting the ceiling and sending drinks flying across the cabin.

Seats were reportedly torn up from the floor and seatbelts broken by the turbulence, leaving passengers bleeding and bruised.

The terrifying moment a flight attendant was thrown into the air during extreme turbulence. Picture: Mirjeta Basha

Terrified passengers were then seen praying after being drenched by a drinks dispenser which was sent into the air.

The plane was met by ambulances upon landing.

A spokesperson for EuroAirport said 10 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Flight operator ALK said the seatbelt sign had been switched on at the time of the turbulence.

Watch the dramatic moment the turbulence struck in the video above.