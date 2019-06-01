Horrifying Moment Homeless Man Gets Kicked By Pub Security Guard In Westminster

This is the horrifying moment a homeless man was attacked by a securty guard at a Westminster pub for begging.

The man was reported to be begging near the Red Lion pub on Friday when the security guard kicked him before pushing him into an alley.

The guard, dressed in a high-viz jacket appears to repeatedly kick the man outside the pub on Whitehall, just meters away from Parliament Square.

Stephen Canning, a Conservative councillor who watched the incident unfold tweeted the video showing the homeless person walking away from the security guard when he was attacked.

The shocking moment a homeless man is kicked in the back by a security guard in Westminster. Picture: Stephen Canning

A second video shows a group of pub-goers follow the pair into the alley where they intervened, with one man in the group putting himself between the guard and the man.

Pub chain Fullers tweeted that they have contacted their security firm and "a full investigation is underway".

We have contacted our security company and a full investigation is underway. — Fuller's (@Fullers) June 1, 2019

Councillor Stephen Canning wrote on Twitter that they were unable to charge the security guard because the homeless person had left and therefore there was no victim.

UPDATE: the police have arrived, the homeless man has left (he’s scared, understandably) and therefore @metpoliceuk tell us there is no victim and they can’t charge the security guard! — Cllr Stephen Canning (@EssexCanning) May 31, 2019

