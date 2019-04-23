Moment Angry Lorry Driver Yells At Extinction Rebellion Protester For Holding Up Traffic

This is the moment a lorry driver called out the climate change protesters for holding up the traffic as they marched to Parliament Square.

Gary, who works for a skip hire company, ranted at the protester over the gridlock caused by Extinction Rebellion activists as it meant vehicles were idle with their engines running.

"How is that helping" he shouted. "You're making vehicles and trucks stop in traffic!"

Protesters are marching from their base at Marble Arch to Parliament Square where they plan to welcome MPs back from their Easter break.

The Metropolitan Police imposed conditions on any protest taking place outside Marble Arch, that they are not to disrupt traffic.

But officers have set up a 'moving roadblock' as the demonstrators walk to the site in Westminster.

The lorry driver points to the tailback behind him as he rants to a campaigner over the disruptions facing Londoners. Picture: LBC

The lorry driver yelled: "I'm trying to earn my money like everyone else and all this is doing is obstructing normal people.

"The police are on cuts as it is, and look how many police are here!"

The campaigner replied: "And we're very grateful to them."

Watch the rant in full in the video above.