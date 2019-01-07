Man Calls 999 Demanding A DNA Test Because Partner "Cheated" On Him

A man demanded an ambulance be sent to his home to do a DNA test because his "partner cheated" in a 999 call.

A recording of the phone call on New Year's Day was posted on Twitter by the North West Ambulance Service, with the caption "really though?!"

The operator first asks whether the patient is breathing, before the man says "I'm just ringing because my partner has cheated on me".

The 999 operator asks twice more whether there is a patient, but the man demanded an ambulance come to his house to do a DNA test.

A man demands an ambulance come to his house to do a DNA test because his "partner cheated". Picture: Getty

"Everybody okay, I want you [sic] ambulance to come to my house to go to do DNA test," he said.

Shocked by the demand, the operator asked why.

He replied: "Because my partner has cheated on me."

The operator then told the man that the emergency line doesn't deal with domestic cases and that he should "speak to somebody else".

Before hanging up, he asks for a telephone number for a DNA service that could help but the operator denies.

Listen to the irritating call in the video above.