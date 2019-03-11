Watch As Pedestrian Strolls Past Building Seconds Before It Collapses Onto Street

This is the moment a pedestrian narrowly avoids being crushed by a falling roof during heavy winds over the weekend.

The dramatic CCTV video from across the street captured the moment wind blew the roof off a building and onto the pavement just seconds after a pedestrian casually strolled past.

Filmed in Stoke Newington, the man passed by a bus stop just moments before the roof smashes to the ground sending a cloud of dust into the air and debris into the road.

The person who uploaded the shocking video to social media said that the man "came so close to meeting his maker!"

The man narrowly escapes being crushed under a falling roof. Picture: Facebook / Alexandra Şöhret Marie Hamit

London Fire Brigade said that nobody was hurt when the roof came down in Stoke Newington, but the cleanup took almost two hours.

The cafe, which opened last month, remains sealed off and will remain closed until safety inspectors determine it as safe.

It comes as heavy winds struck much of England over the weekend, with the Met Office issuing severe weather warnings for the gusts.

In Kent, strong gusts blew part of the roof off a Tesco Extra store, and fire crews were called out to a shed that had been blown into a tree in Dorchester.