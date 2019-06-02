Terrifying Moment A Cruise Ship Crashes Into Venice Dock And Tourist Riverboat

Four people have been injured after a cruise ship collided with a tourist boat and dock in Venice.

Video footage from onlookers shows the moment the cruise ship collided with a smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people flee down the dockside.

The MSC Opera cruise ship is reported to have suffered an engine failure as it prepared to dock at a passenger terminal in Venice.

Davide Calderan, the president of a towboat association in Venice said: "Two towboats tried to stop the giant and then a tow cable broke, cut by the collision with the river boat."

The moment a cruise ship crashes into a dock in Venice. Picture: Twitter / Beppe Caccia

But the collision has renewed calls for cruise ships to be banned from Venice, with the Italian Transport Minister saying the accident "proves that cruise ships shouldn't be allowed to pass down the Giudecca any more."

Danilo Toninelli said: "After many years of inertia, we are finally close to a solution to protect both the lagoon and tourism."

