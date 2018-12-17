Nerve-Racking Moment Pilot Aborts Landing At Manchester Airport During Storm Deirdre

Heavy winds during Storm Diedre forced planes to abort landing at Manchester Airport.

Dramatic footage captures the moment several planes had to abort landing because of the heavy gusts.

One plane manages to make contact with the runway, but the pilot decides to abort when strong winds start to push it sideways.

Filmed by an aviation enthusiast, the planes performed a go-around manoeuvre in the testing conditions where the aircraft circle back round for a second attempt at landing.

Pilots had to abort landings at Manchester Airport because of Storm Dierdre. Picture: AviationUpClose

It is standard procedure to abort a landing for a second attempt at approaching the runway if the plane is not completely lined up to land or experiences a sudden gust of wind, which stormy conditions often bring.

The strong winds, snow and freezing rain hit parts of the UK as Storm Deirdre swept in, with the Met Office issuing yellow warnings for most of Northern Ireland, south Wales and the entire southwest of England for Tuesday.

Winds are expected to reach 65mph in some areas, with gusts of about 55mph in the east and southeast of the country.