Watch: Shocking moment teacher gets pepper sprayed by pupil who demands he gives back confiscated phone

Shocking moment student pepper-sprays her teacher after he confiscates her phone

By Will Taylor

A high school student pepper sprayed her teacher in shocking footage after he took her phone as it was claimed she was Googling answers.

Clips recorded in the Tennessee school's corridor shows a pupil approach the teacher from behind and spray his face.

The teacher screams and falls to his knees as she demands: "Give me my phone."

She tries to grab it off him but he lashes his arm out, forcing her to back away as she repeats the demand.

"Can I get my phone?" she starts repeating as the teacher stands up.

Another member of staff intervenes and begins talking to her.

Footage was posted to Reddit by a user who claimed the pupil at Antioch High School, Nashville, was texting and searching online for answers to her school work.

The pupil demands her phone after pepper spraying the teacher. Picture: Twitter

Footage recorded in the classroom shows the teacher leave as a person behind the phone camera says "mace is crazy".

Pupils gather in the corridor to watch their clash unfold and some appear to be laughing as the teacher explains "she pepper sprayed me".

The girl continues to demand her phone, which the teacher refuses to give back in between coughs.

"Over a phone, this s*** is crazy," says a voice during the recording.

The school district has not confirmed if the pupil faced any punishment.

The teacher yells out in pain after being sprayed. Picture: Twitter

The Reddit user further claimed the same teacher has been punched in the face by another pupil after confiscating their phone when they were accused of cheating during a test.

Social media users said it was sad some of the "other kids just laugh like it's a joke".

Another suggested: "Folks don't realise how bad pepper spray is until they've been hit by it.

"They're children so I kinda expect them to think it's all silly instead of realizing what it actually is."