Lorry Driver Caught Using His Credit Card And Phone To Make Payments While Driving

This is the moment an undercover "supercab" caught a driver using his credit card and phone to make a payment while he was driving at speed on the M40.

The driver was one of over 3,000 dangerous drivers caught by undercover Highways England HGV "supercabs" in the past year.

The supercab scheme means officers in three unmarked trucks take to the roads able to use the extra height to see into other trucks, which wouldn't normally be visible from patrol cars.

Officer have recorded over 3,500 offences since the cabs took to the road 12 months ago, in a bid to improve safety on England's high-speed motorways.

The cabs have even been fitted with flashing blue lights for police officers to use in an emergency.

The driver was caught by the undercover cab on the M40 near Leamington Spa. Picture: Highways England

Richard Leonard, Head of Road Safety at Highways England, said: "Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day and the vast majority are sensible behind the wheel but some are putting themselves and others at risk.

"We introduced the three new HGV supercabs last year to help keep the roads safe and tackle dangerous driving by people who have either got into bad habits or are simply ignoring the law.

"The cabs have helped to identify over 3,000 unsafe drivers over the past year, and we hope our week of action on the M1 will encourage everyone to think about what more they could do to improve how they drive."