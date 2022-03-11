Weather warnings issued as 65mph winds set to pummel UK - with power cuts expected

11 March 2022, 11:30 | Updated: 11 March 2022, 11:33

yellow weather warning
65mph winds to pummel the country this weekend with potential power cuts. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in many parts of South West England on Saturday.

Heavy winds of up to 55mph are set to batter some parts of the UK over the weekend, the Met Office has said.

They have issued a yellow weather warning in the South West of England and parts of South Wales for Saturday.

The warning has also been issued in parts of Northern Ireland and across South West Scotland on Sunday. The winds in these regions are set to hit 65mph.

The Met Office says a yellow weather warning is only issued "when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places".

Potential power cuts in the worst affected areas are also a risk.

Showers will also be accompanied by the winds across the weekend.

Met Office Meteorologist Helen Roberts said "some of those [showers] will be really quite heavy."

Bus and trains may be affected on Saturday, so longer journey times are to be expected.

Areas that are exposed to the coast will see large waves, so care is recommended in coastal communities.

Chief Operational Meteorologist at the Met Office Neil Armstrong said: “An energetic, mobile weather pattern is driving successive low-pressure systems across the Atlantic over the coming days.

"With high pressure to the east of the UK these systems stall and weaken as they reach us and bring spells of rain and wind together with milder air."

The UK has recently seen warmer temperatures as spring gets underway, but that progression is set to be halted this weekend.

This comes a month after Storm Eunice hit the UK causing widespread disruption across the country.

Meteorologists said it was one of the worst storms in 30 years and was likened to the Great Storm of 1987, which famously destroyed nearly all the trees in Sevenoaks and claimed the lives of 18 people.

Storm Eunice led to the deaths of 10 people across the UK and parts of western Europe, including Germany and the Netherlands, as wind speeds reach as high as 122 miles per hour, the fastest ever recorded in the country.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Dozens of Insulate Britain protesters will be charged

74 Insulate Britain activists charged over climate protests at M25 and Port of Dover
Leeds and Edinburgh Universiites

Professors at two top universities accused of sharing Russian propaganda
Thousands of people attended the Clapham Common vigil for Sarah Everard

Met Police breached rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers, High Court rules
facebook

Facebook and Instagram will allow messages of violence against Russia and Putin
Russian TV broadcast criticism of the war despite the Kremlin's bid to clampdown on dissent

Russian state TV defies Putin and finally starts broadcasting criticism of the war
ben hodges

'Ukraine is gonna win, Kyiv will not be taken': Defenders will prevail, says ex US general
Richard and Tetyana endured a tortuous visa process

'Incomprehensible': Brit's wife 'ordered to go 500 miles to war-torn Kyiv' for UK visa
Ukraine has warned that Kyiv is a fortress as Russia moved to encircle it

Russian armoured convoy 'on the move' as Klitschko warns Kyiv is now a 'fortress'
Boris Johnson has warned Russia could use chemical weapons

Boris warns Russia could use chemical weapons as Ukrainians seen 'fighting for food'
Owen Miller, 60, was filmed waving the breadknife in the officers face.

Shocking footage shows man threaten officer with bread knife for clamping his Mercedes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police