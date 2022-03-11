Weather warnings issued as 65mph winds set to pummel UK - with power cuts expected

65mph winds to pummel the country this weekend with potential power cuts. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in many parts of South West England on Saturday.

Heavy winds of up to 55mph are set to batter some parts of the UK over the weekend, the Met Office has said.

They have issued a yellow weather warning in the South West of England and parts of South Wales for Saturday.

The warning has also been issued in parts of Northern Ireland and across South West Scotland on Sunday. The winds in these regions are set to hit 65mph.

The Met Office says a yellow weather warning is only issued "when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places".

Potential power cuts in the worst affected areas are also a risk.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across SW England and parts of S Wales



Saturday 1300 to 1900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KFlBO9wmhv — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2022

Showers will also be accompanied by the winds across the weekend.

Met Office Meteorologist Helen Roberts said "some of those [showers] will be really quite heavy."

Bus and trains may be affected on Saturday, so longer journey times are to be expected.

Areas that are exposed to the coast will see large waves, so care is recommended in coastal communities.

Chief Operational Meteorologist at the Met Office Neil Armstrong said: “An energetic, mobile weather pattern is driving successive low-pressure systems across the Atlantic over the coming days.

"With high pressure to the east of the UK these systems stall and weaken as they reach us and bring spells of rain and wind together with milder air."

The UK has recently seen warmer temperatures as spring gets underway, but that progression is set to be halted this weekend.

This comes a month after Storm Eunice hit the UK causing widespread disruption across the country.

Meteorologists said it was one of the worst storms in 30 years and was likened to the Great Storm of 1987, which famously destroyed nearly all the trees in Sevenoaks and claimed the lives of 18 people.

Storm Eunice led to the deaths of 10 people across the UK and parts of western Europe, including Germany and the Netherlands, as wind speeds reach as high as 122 miles per hour, the fastest ever recorded in the country.