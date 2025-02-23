Fresh amber alert as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning with UK facing heavy rain and 70mph winds

23 February 2025, 15:11

UK Weather, London - 9 February 2020. Storm Ciara brings gale force winds and heavy rain to the London’s West End Theatreland district. Credit: Thamesfleet/Alamy Live News
UK Weather, London - 9 February 2020. Storm Ciara brings gale force winds and heavy rain to the London’s West End Theatreland district. Credit: Thamesfleet/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Office has issued a fresh amber weather warning for heavy rain and flooding across parts of the UK, with conditions posing a "danger to life".

The warning, issued by the Met Office on Sunday afternoon, covers areas of south and mid-Wales from Newport to Carmarthen and north to Brecon.

Coming into force from 3pm on Sunday and running until 6am on Monday morning, high winds and extensive flooding can be expected in some areas.

The Met Office said heavy rain was "likely to cause some flooding and disruption later today and overnight into Monday".

Winds of up to 70mph are also poised to lash the UK, with the public advised to stay away from rivers.

It added that "fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life", as well as possible "delays and some cancellations to train and bus services".

The weather service said there was a "good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads" and "homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings".

The Environment Agency warned people not to drive through floodwater, adding that "just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car", and urging people to sign up with them for free flood warnings.

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the agency, said: "Heavy and persistent rain brings a risk of significant inland flooding in parts of south and mid Wales.

"Localised flooding is also possible in the south-west of England and in Cumbria today and tomorrow morning. "Impacts could include river flooding and surface water flooding from urban watercourses, drains and channels.

Please plan journeys carefully and do not drive through flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

The Met Office said earlier in the weekend that the UK was expected to see "severe weather" on Sunday, with yellow warnings issued for wind and rain before conditions improve next week.

Shoppers in the rain, Oxford Street, London, England, United Kingdom, Europe
Shoppers in the rain, Oxford Street, London, England, United Kingdom, Europe. Picture: Alamy

A yellow weather warning for rain came into force in the early hours of Sunday for parts of England, Scotland, and Wales, while the south-west of England is expected to be hit by showers from midday.

There is also a yellow warning for wind in place for Northern Ireland from 3am to 3pm on Sunday, and one for Scotland, Wales, and the north-east and west of England from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.

The severe weather is expected to ease on Sunday night, with conditions to improve in the following days.

Zoe Hutin, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there was "quite severe weather coming in from the west" with "very strong winds" and Sunday looked "to be the worst day in the coming few days".

