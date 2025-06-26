Amber heat alert issued across England as temperatures to hit at least 30C

People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in Margate. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An amber heat health alert has been issued for parts of England, with temperatures set to skyrocket ahead of the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to hit up at least 30C in much of England from Friday amid a second heatwave in just weeks.

The heat will last into the beginning of next week, growing more intense with the possibility of recording the highest temperature of the year so far.

Amber alerts will come into force from 12am on Friday until 6pm on Tuesday, with the hottest weather expected on Sunday and Monday.

They will be in place for the East Midlands, South East, South West, East and London.

Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands will be issued less serious yellow heat health alerts.

Some places could reach heatwave criteria over the coming few days 🥵



Here are your forecast highs for this weekend 👇 pic.twitter.com/hTuMwjZ7H3 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 25, 2025

But the UK Health Security Agency previously warned of "a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions" and "there may also be impacts on younger age groups" in the event of a yellow weather warning.

It has also warned the hot weather is likely to increase pressures on health and social care services.

The Met Office said some places could "reach heatwave criteria over the coming few days".

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

It comes after the UK recorded its most scorching day of the year so far - with 33.2C recorded in Charlwood, Surrey on 21 June.

Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, said last week: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid.

"We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.

“Last month, I wrote to the chief executives of each London local authority, outlining some key measures they can take, such as to create fire breaks, and to welcome the work that councils are already undertaking.”