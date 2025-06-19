Amber heat alert issued across England as temperatures to hit 33C amid warnings of 'a rise in deaths'

Breaking News

The warning covers all of England
The warning covers all of England. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An amber heat health alert has been issued across England, with temperatures set to skyrocket ahead of the weekend.

Temperatures are set to hit 32C in much of England by Thursday afternoon, the Met Office has warned, which would mark the hottest day of the year so far.

A yellow heat alert was already in place across England, but this morning the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) upgraded its warning.

The UKHSA warned of a "a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions", and "there may also be impacts on younger age groups."

The warning is in place across England
The warning is in place across England. Picture: UKSHA

By the weekend, the mercury is expected to hit 33C in parts of England.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Tony Wisson, a deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Over the next few days, settled weather and warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise day on day.

“Temperatures will then rise further towards the end of the week as winds turn more southerly and even warmer air over continental Europe will be drawn across the UK.

“While the warmest temperatures are likely across London and the east of England, by Saturday heatwave thresholds could be reached across much of the Midlands, low-lying areas bordering the Peak District and even parts of east Wales.”

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over wildfires before the prolonged spell of hot weather and following one of the driest springs on record.

Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, said: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.

“Last month, I wrote to the chief executives of each London local authority, outlining some key measures they can take, such as to create fire breaks, and to welcome the work that councils are already undertaking.”

