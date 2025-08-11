Amber heat warnings issued across England with soaring temperatures hotter than Bali

People are sitting to eat ice cream in Green Park, as the capital is set to be hit by the heat. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Amber heat health warnings have been issued across large swathes of England, as temperatures are expected to soar.

Areas of the UK are expected to be hotter than Bali in the coming days, with thermometer readings forecast to hit the mid-30s on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat health warnings for all of England, with the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London and the South East having been upgraded to amber, from 9am on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday.

The South West, Yorkshire and the Humber, North West and North East have yellow warnings in place over the same period.

The agency has warned of significant impacts across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Polar bears cool down with a dip into a lake at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Forecasters have said that the consecutive days of high temperatures could mean the UK hitting its fourth heatwave of the summer.

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office.

This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

The hottest day of the year so far saw 34.7C recorded at St James's Park in central London on July 1.

Dr Paul Coleman, Consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, said: "Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.

"These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population - particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions - so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who are vulnerable, it is important to ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.

"Check in on them if you can to make sure they know that hot weather is on the way and how to keep themselves safe."

Temperatures to soar above 30C as Yellow Health Heat Alert comes into force . Picture: Alamy

Greg Dewhurst, a senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said the temperatures over coming days mean that some parts of the country will meet heatwave criteria – three consecutive days exceeding a certain threshold – as early as Tuesday.

He said: “Temperatures are going to rise over the coming days, particularly across England and Wales, but it is not going to be felt quite as much across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland – it’s not going to be widespread heat everywhere.

“And the reason for that is we’ve got high pressure to the south east of the UK at the moment and low pressure to the north west and west.

“But through Monday, we start importing some of that hot and humid air, and we’re looking at highs of around 31C across central and southern England, with the rest of England and Wales getting towards the high 20s, and Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland in the low 20s.

“The heat may spark one or two heavy showers and thunderstorms across south-west England and Wales, but they’ll be very isolated.

“And then Tuesday looks largely dry, with plenty of sunny spells – it could well be the peak of the heat.

“Temperatures are set to rise to about 33C across central and southern England, but again, this could spark off a thunderstorm by the afternoon and evening time.

“And some places will hit heatwave thresholds on Tuesday, while some places will hit it on Wednesday – it depends on the area.”

The high temperatures on consecutive days would mean the UK hitting its fourth heatwave of the summer.

Forecasters at the Met Office said that, in addition to high daytime heat, warm nights are also likely in south-eastern parts of the UK.

They add that there is a chance of a tropical night in a few places, where temperatures do not drop below 20C overnight.