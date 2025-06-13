Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike parts of UK

By Alice Brooker

An Amber weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms look set to sweep parts of the UK overnight.

The warning, which is set to come into force from 8pm this evening, will extend across eastern parts of England and Wales.

The hot and humid weather expected through Friday will end in "beefy showers" in many areas, the Met Office warned.

Its amber alert comes into force from 8pm and affects parts of the east of England, from Norfolk down to East Sussex.

The forecaster said "fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life".

The warnings follow expectations of 30C temperatures across parts of eastern England on Friday, potentially making it the hottest day of 2025, with the thunderstorms threatening to break through later.

If temperatures reach 30C on Friday, it would make it the hottest day of 2025, surpassing the 29.3C recorded at Kew Gardens in West London on May 1.

It means the parts of the UK could be hotter than Ibiza, Mykonos, and even Los Angeles.

But the Met Office has also issued Amber thunderstorm weather warnings from Friday afternoon across parts of Eastern and Southeastern England.

Torrential downpours could bring 30-50mm of rain in some areas, with a risk of even greater accumulations should thunderstorms line up.

It's been reported that many places within the warning area may not see any impacts, but with some areas seeing much of the rain potentially falling in a short space of time, there is a risk of surface water flooding.

Thunderstorms may also bring large hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning to some places which could cause damage and power cuts.

While Friday's yellow warning of thunderstorms threatens London and South East England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands, this is expected to only impact east of England, London and South East England from Friday afternoon (3pm) to Saturday morning (6am).

At midnight on Saturday, these warnings are then applied to a number of areas across the UK, including East Midlands, North East England, North West England, South West Scotland, and Wales.

These warnings are in place until 6pm on Saturday.