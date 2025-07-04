Another heatwave could be on the cards for the UK as temperatures are set to soar again

By Danielle Desouza

Temperatures are expected to creep back up to the 30s - sparking the start of yet another heatwave.

From as early as next week, temperatures are set to soar and keep climbing until the middle of July, according to the Met Office.

"Through the second half of next week and especially the weekend, there are signs that temperatures will begin to trend up, becoming warm or very warm once again," the forecaster said.

"Especially across southern parts of the UK, but perhaps more widely as we head toward the middle of July."

The Met Office, however, said it is too soon to provide predictions of exact temperatures.

The chances of further heatwaves happening over the years looks likely. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

The UK has already been treated to record-breaking hot weather this year, with England having its hottest June on record, and the UK witnessing its second-hottest June.

A high of 34.7C was recorded in St James’s Park in central London on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous warmest day of the year on June 21, which was 33.2C and recorded in Charlwood, Surrey.

The chances of further heatwaves happening over the years looks likely, with a study by Met Office scientists revealing that the possibility of the UK experiencing temperatures exceeding 40C is now 20 times more likely than it was in the 1960s.