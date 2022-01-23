Arctic blast to sweep UK with snow showers expected to hit, Met Office warns

23 January 2022, 00:38 | Updated: 23 January 2022, 00:48

Snow could be on the way in the next week.
Snow could be on the way in the next week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An arctic blast is set to sweep the UK, bringing in snow showers and a big freeze, the Met Office has warned.

Those in the north of Scotland could see snow fall as early as next week, which is expected to reach England by the beginning of February, the agency said. 

Forecaster Clare Nasir added: "There will be Arctic air streaming down from the north delivering snow showers, particularly in the far northeast of the country."

Ahead of the extreme change in weather, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a warning, encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as the freezing conditions spread across the country.

It comes after Friday saw temperatures plunge as low as -7.9C in Oxfordshire, with more frost and icy conditions on the way.

The Met Office previously warned that the east, south east and south west regions of the country will all experience cold weather from 9am on Friday 21 January to 9am on Wednesday 26 January.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong explained: "With the extent of overnight cloud increasing in many places across the UK, the forecast shows that frost and sub-zero temperatures will become more confined to areas with clearer skies for the next few days, notably sheltered parts of Wales, southern and eastern England, and parts of eastern Scotland."

However, despite the cold weather warnings in place, conditions for the rest of the weekend are set to remain mild.

The agency said Brits can expect rain and drizzle across northwest Scotland, cloudy skies with some brighter spells in the west, and temperatures remaining an average of around 6C.

It comes after it was predicted that snow would be on the cards from the end of January.

