Bank Holiday Monday to bring showers as temperatures fall

Brits should prepare for significantly lower temperatures on Bank Holiday Monday, with chances of rain. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

While most of the weekend will still be pleasantly warm, some Brits may have to accept the meteorological stars aren’t aligning for their Bank Holiday weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After the warmest April and May Day on record, higher than average temperatures will continue to subside through the Bank Holiday weekend.

On top of a drop from highs of 29.3C on Thursday 1 May, to lows of 12C on Bank Holiday Monday, there are likely to be light showers - particularly in the midlands, the east and the south.

The west will largely be shielded from showers, as the North Sea pushes cold winds and showers through the east coast.

Temperatures on Monday will peak at around 15C in the south west - but the brisk North Sea winds will hit the east coast throughout the weekend, creating lows of 11C.

Read More: Bank holiday weekend to bring cooler weather after hottest day of the year

Read More: Warmest start to May on record amid wildfires and water warnings

Do you have outdoor plans this bank holiday weekend?



Check out all the weather details to help you make the most of them ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B2k15u7RDo — Met Office (@metoffice) May 2, 2025

High pressure on Monday will centralise around Northern Ireland and Wales, meaning most of the remaining cloud will cover England and Scotland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson explained: “The recent very warm weather for the time of year is subsiding over the weekend as a weak cold front moves over the UK.”

“We expect cooler temperatures as the front pushes south. This cooler air will also help introduce isolated showers across eastern parts, but it should stay drier further west.”

The sun will gradually come back out after Monday, but some Brits may have to brace themselves for mediocre weather on their Monday off.