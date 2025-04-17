Warning over bank holiday washout as sunshine and showers set for Easter weekend

A bank holiday washout has been forecast by the Met Office, who have issued a yellow weather warning for torrential downpours from 6pm on Good Friday. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Heavy rain and high-speed winds are set to batter Britain across the Easter weekend as people living in flood-risk areas are told to prepare for the worst.

A bank holiday washout has been forecast by the Met Office, who have issued a yellow weather warning for torrential downpours from 6pm on Good Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The warning has been put in place for much of southwest England, with communities asked to prepare 'emergency kits' for their homes incase of flooding.

Power cuts could also take place in the areas, with disruption expected on the roads and rail services.

The Met Office forecast reads: "Rain developing early Friday becomes heavier and more persistent later on Friday and persists into Saturday before easing from Saturday late morning.

"20 to 40mm of rain is likely to build up widely by Saturday morning and 50 to 75mm rain is likely over and near areas of higher ground, especially Dartmoor. Conditions will also be quite windy."

When warning residents in areas prone to flooding, the Met Office added: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

Lighter spells of rain are also forecast for the rest of the UK, with some areas staying mostly dry.

Good Friday is set to be the wettest day out of the four-day weekend, with rain falling on areas to the west, with more patchy showers likely across the country.