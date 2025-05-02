Bank holiday weekend to bring cooler weather after hottest day of the year

2 May 2025, 12:09 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 12:40

A lady walks along a footpath with views of Windsor Castle across a field of rapeseed flowers in Eton Wick, Windsor, Berkshire.
A lady walks along a footpath with views of Windsor Castle across a field of rapeseed flowers in Eton Wick, Windsor, Berkshire. Picture: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News

By Frankie Elliott

Cooler weather is set to make its way across the UK next week after the hottest day of the year was recorded on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following a week of glorious sunshine baking the nation, temperatures are expected to dip back into the teens as we approach the Early May Bank Holiday weekend.

Brits will be pleased to hear that much of the country will avoid significant rain, with Sunday likely to feel the chilliest.

Forecasters say the mercury will range from low double figures in the north to the mid-teens in the south, with averages of around 10C in northern Scotland and 15C or 16C in southern England.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "It will certainly feel a good deal cooler.

“The May sunshine is still strong, so it won’t feel too bad if you’re under the sun but if you’re under the cloud it will feel markedly different.”

Southern coastal counties may be hit by showers on the Saturday, but a lot of the UK will remain "largely dry" across the weekend, Mr Snell said.

There is likely to be a slight recovery in temperatures by Monday, with highs of around 16C in the south and 12C in the far north.

It comes after record highs were reported in the UK on Thursday.

Kew Gardens in west London recorded temperatures of 29.3C, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears
Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road
Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'
The Gold Movie Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals

Biscuit firm boss sacked after slapping Emmerdale actress on the backside at awards do

A teenager died after getting into difficulty at Colwick Country Park in Nottingham on Wednesday evening.

Fire chiefs call for urgent action on drownings after boy's body, 16, recovered from lake

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossing arrivals pass 11,000 this year alone during spring warm spell

The two children were taken to hospital for treatment of serious leg and arm injuries.

Girl, 2, and boy, 3, seriously injured in dog attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News