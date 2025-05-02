Bank holiday weekend to bring cooler weather after hottest day of the year

A lady walks along a footpath with views of Windsor Castle across a field of rapeseed flowers in Eton Wick, Windsor, Berkshire. Picture: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News

By Frankie Elliott

Cooler weather is set to make its way across the UK next week after the hottest day of the year was recorded on Thursday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following a week of glorious sunshine baking the nation, temperatures are expected to dip back into the teens as we approach the Early May Bank Holiday weekend.

Brits will be pleased to hear that much of the country will avoid significant rain, with Sunday likely to feel the chilliest.

Forecasters say the mercury will range from low double figures in the north to the mid-teens in the south, with averages of around 10C in northern Scotland and 15C or 16C in southern England.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "It will certainly feel a good deal cooler.

“The May sunshine is still strong, so it won’t feel too bad if you’re under the sun but if you’re under the cloud it will feel markedly different.”

Here is the 4cast for Friday 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y2tTgz4ON5 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 1, 2025

Southern coastal counties may be hit by showers on the Saturday, but a lot of the UK will remain "largely dry" across the weekend, Mr Snell said.

There is likely to be a slight recovery in temperatures by Monday, with highs of around 16C in the south and 12C in the far north.

It comes after record highs were reported in the UK on Thursday.

Kew Gardens in west London recorded temperatures of 29.3C, making it the warmest day of the year so far.