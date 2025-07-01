Britain 'hotter than Barbados' as temperatures could hit 36 degrees

Temperatures exceeded 33C yesterday as the UK is gripped by a heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

The UK’s sweltering heatwave is expected to intensify today, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 36C — hotter than popular holiday hotspots like Barbados.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures are poised to break the record for the hottest June day in nearly four decades, previously established at 35.6C in Southampton in 1976.

The UK will be hotter than sunny destinations including Barbados, which has forecasted highs of 31C, and parts of Mexico set to reach a maximum of 32C, according to the Met Office.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extended amber heat health alerts for much of the country into Wednesday morning.

Monday saw the hottest start to Wimbledon on record, with 32.9C recorded at nearby Kew Gardens, while 33.1C was recorded at Heathrow.

Read more: Plug-in panels and boost to rooftop installations among Government’s solar plans

Read more: Britain's sunniest Spring in decades generates record levels of solar energy

Idyllic tropical beach with white sand, palm trees and turquoise ocean water on Barbados island in Caribbean. Picture: Alamy

Charlwood in Surrey recorded the hottest temperature of the year so far at 33.2C on June 21.

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Met Office, said there would be a “three-way split” across the UK on Tuesday, with high temperatures and “lots of sunshine on offer” in south, central and eastern England.

“There will be a bit of cloud here and there – you can’t even rule out one or two showers developing – but actually, across parts of the far South East, barely a cloud in the sky,” he said.

“With all that sunshine, with all the hot weather that we’ve had recently, the heat’s going to continue to build (and) temperatures are going to rise a little bit higher

“Towards the South East many places high 20s (or) low 30s, but there’s potential that we could be looking at around 34, 35, maybe even 36C tomorrow.”

It could be the hottest day in June on record today. Picture: Alamy

Scattered showers coming from the South West will affect parts of Wales and northern England for a time on Tuesday, while largely dry conditions are forecast across north-west Scotland and Northern Ireland, Mr Burkill added.

Amber heat health alerts issued by the UKHSA for Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England, London, the South East and the South West have been extended until 9am on Wednesday.

A yellow heat health alert has also been extended to the same time for the North West, with significant impacts on health and social care services.

Fresher air is expected to sweep in from the continent over Tuesday night into Wednesday, meaning it will start to feel “a bit more comfortable” in many places, the forecaster said.