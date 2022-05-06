Hotter than Ibiza: Temperatures to hit 24C as Brits enjoy hottest day of the year so far

6 May 2022, 10:21 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 11:11

sun
Britain to see hottest day of the year so far as 24C temperatures predicted. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Britain could be on course for the hottest day of the year so far on Friday with temperatures set to soar higher than Ibiza.

An early summer heatwave is set to hurl temperatures into the mid-20Cs - with forecasters predicting it could become the hottest day of the year so far.

It's predicted that if the record isn't set today, there's a good chance it'll be surpassed within the next few days.

The current record for the hottest day of 2022 is the 23C that was recorded on April 15 in St James Park, London. The Good Friday record is set to be broken once again in the south east of England.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "It's possible we could see the warmest day in parts of the South East. If we don't see it on Friday, we'll likely see it at least on one day next week."

She added: "Average temperatures at this point in early May is about 17C (63F) for London and somewhere around 15C (59F) outside of that.

"It's quite likely we'll see those warm and much warmer than average temperatures across the UK."

Read More: London weather: When is the nine-day mini heatwave?

Read More: UK Bank Holiday weather: 22C heat declared on hottest day of year so far

Ms Shuttleworth also warned of the high UV rays that'll be a consequence of the warm weather.

"UV levels will likely be high. Some protection is advised, and long periods in the sunshine not recommended."

The mercury is expected to peak at 25C, or 26C in the South in the latter half of next week - with Scotland set to see highs of around 20C.

People in the capital are set to see temperatures of 24C - with that number potentially increasing to as high as 26C.

The incoming warm weather will also see Britain become a hotter destination than Barcelona, Ibiza, Malta, Majorca, Marseille, and Tenerife.

dorset
Beaches in Dorset could be a popular destination for people looking to enjoy the warm weather. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Baking Bank Holiday: UK to bask in 22C over Easter weekend

Marseille will see patches of rain with highs of 19C, while Barcelona and Ibiza are both set to hit 20C despite seeing sunny weather.

Malta will see clear skies with temperatures of 21C, while Tenerife only slightly warmer at 22C.

Majorca looks to be the closest rival to match Britain's spring scorcher with temperatures reaching 23C highs.

The Met Office's three-month summer outlook predicts the higher-than-average weather to continue in the coming months.

"Predictions are consistent in suggesting an increase in the likelihood of temperatures being above average overall.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean heatwaves will occur, it does increase the likelihood of heatwaves compared to normal."

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Boris Johnson may trigger a vote of no confidence "to get it out the way"

Vote of no confidence may be triggered to 'save PM' before winter crisis, says Tory MP
A man has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked

Man charged with battery after Dave Chappelle attacked by 'gun-wielding' protester on stage
People headed out to vote on Thursday in the local elections.

Local Elections 2022: Which councils have changed hands?

A Tory MP became confused after he was grilled by Nick Ferrari on when he last brought a supermarket own brand item

Tory MP caught out after blundering Asda own brand answer

Britain has gone to the polls

Local elections 2022 live: Westminster, Wandsworth and Barnet all fall to Labour
Boris Johnson has been dealt a blow by losing Barnet, which Labour leader Keir Starmer visited after it turned red.

Tories capital punishment: Labour takes key London councils but fails to breach 'Red Wall'
David Lammy says voters want to give Boris Johnson a bloody nose

Soft Tories want to give Boris a bloody nose after Partygate, Lammy says
Depp and Heard have traded serious accusations in court

Johnny Depp 'sexually assaulted Amber Heard and attacked her with vodka bottle'
A woman has been jailed for sabotaging her partner's condoms in a bid to get pregnant.

Woman who sabotaged partner's condoms in bid to get pregnant dodges jail
jack lis

'Sweetest' boy, 10, mauled to death by bulldog called'Sweetest' boy, 10, mauled to death by bulldog called Beast as owners face jail

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police