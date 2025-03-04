Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

4 March 2025, 15:26

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach
Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits are set to bask in temperatures higher than Barcelona later this week as spring finally arrives in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After months of cold and wet weather, cities across England are set to be hit with sizzling sunshine towards the end of the week.

According to the Met Office, the mercury in London will rise to 17C on Saturday, higher than Spanish holiday destinations Barcelona and Madrid.

While the UK experiences temperatures ranging between 13 and 17C, the Spanish cities will experience wet and windy weather.

These forecasts mark a stark increase from the average UK temperatures for March, which sit at 9C.

Read more: 'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said: “It has been a long while since we have seen this type of high pressure, which brings clear skies rather than the gloom through winter.

“But for the next week at least, this looks like the pattern, and although we could see some collapse of the high that would bring the risk of unsettled conditions at times, it looks like building again by mid-month.

“So, for the start of March we are keeping the sunny skies, at least away from the far northwest, and so it is perfect for getting people out and enjoying the sunshine and the lift of mood it brings.”

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick added: “As we head towards spring, we have high pressure building which means lots of dry and bright weather to come.

“As frontal systems move into the high pressure, there is a good chance that we could see some cloud at times, but very little rain is on the cards.

“There is a chance of frost and fog as we head into the early hours of the morning.”

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena.

‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer stabbed Carol Hunt in her own home as daughter worked in garden, completely unaware, court hears
A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

Ch Insp Andy George, leader of the UK’s black and Asian police officers is under investigation for a tweet criticising the firearms officer that shot dead Chris Kaba.

Leader of black and Asian police officers investigated for ‘free speech’ tweet on Chris Kaba case
A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire.

Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

Couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

A couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen
Westfield Stratford

'Could've killed someone': Police investigating after viral video shows teen throwing footrest from top floor of shopping centre
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC chief suggests controversial TV show on Gaza could still be reinstated

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'
Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey

Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News