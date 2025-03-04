Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

By Henry Moore

Brits are set to bask in temperatures higher than Barcelona later this week as spring finally arrives in the UK.

After months of cold and wet weather, cities across England are set to be hit with sizzling sunshine towards the end of the week.

According to the Met Office, the mercury in London will rise to 17C on Saturday, higher than Spanish holiday destinations Barcelona and Madrid.

While the UK experiences temperatures ranging between 13 and 17C, the Spanish cities will experience wet and windy weather.

These forecasts mark a stark increase from the average UK temperatures for March, which sit at 9C.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said: “It has been a long while since we have seen this type of high pressure, which brings clear skies rather than the gloom through winter.

“But for the next week at least, this looks like the pattern, and although we could see some collapse of the high that would bring the risk of unsettled conditions at times, it looks like building again by mid-month.

“So, for the start of March we are keeping the sunny skies, at least away from the far northwest, and so it is perfect for getting people out and enjoying the sunshine and the lift of mood it brings.”

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick added: “As we head towards spring, we have high pressure building which means lots of dry and bright weather to come.

“As frontal systems move into the high pressure, there is a good chance that we could see some cloud at times, but very little rain is on the cards.

“There is a chance of frost and fog as we head into the early hours of the morning.”