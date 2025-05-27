Brits set to bask in 25c sunshine this weekend before rain returns for much of the UK

By Henry Moore

Brits are set for a mixed bag in terms of weather over the next few weeks, after the UK’s driest Spring in decades ended with a bank holiday washout.

The Met Office has predicted “very warm” weather could descend on Britain as we enter June, but this is likely to be interspersed with showers and cooler spells.

A “Caribbean plume” of scorching 25c temperatures to the UK this weekend, with some reports suggesting the mercury could hit 27c.

However, the warm weather won’t last, and temperatures will fall after this weekend, bringing rain in some areas.

The Met’s long-range forecast reads: “Though possibly more settled initially, likely continuing changeable with further frontal systems running east into the UK bringing further spells of rain, with showery interludes in-between.

“Strong winds may also develop at times, particularly in the north and northwest.

“With time the signs are systems will increasingly track to the northwest of the country, with the south probably starting to see longer, drier interludes while the northwest continues to see more in the way of rain and at times strong winds.

“Temperatures are expected to be around normal overall, but will be cooler in any prolonged periods of rainfall.

“Meanwhile, there is the possibility of some very warm, perhaps hot conditions developing, especially in the south and these bring with them the chance of thunderstorms.”

England had its driest start to spring in March and April since 1956, with half the expected rainfall in April and only a quarter of the long-term average in March, Met Office figures show.