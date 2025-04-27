Dry April and March leads to more wildfires in the UK so far in 2025 than in any full year over past decade

27 April 2025, 11:32 | Updated: 27 April 2025, 11:50

April 6th 2025. Wildfire below Stac Pollaidh mountain in the Coigach area of Scottish Highland
April 6th 2025. Wildfire below Stac Pollaidh mountain in the Coigach area of Scottish Highland. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

More land in the UK has been burned by wildfires so far in 2025 than in any full year over the past decade, new figures have shown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Data from the Global Wildfire Information System which has been recording fire activity since 2012, show that more than 29,200 hectares have burned so far in 2025.

The previous record set in 2019 was 28,100 hectares.

The researchers said that a long stint of dry, sunny weather in March and early April created the right conditions for fires.

Wildfires are a regular occurrence in the UK during early spring, as dead or dormant vegetation left over from winter can dry out quickly and ignite easily.

Read More: UK braces for persistent hot weather with peak of 27C as potential heatwave takes shape

Read More: Heatwave alert as temperatures could reach up to 10C above average during London Marathon

Belfast Hills, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK. 08 Apr 2025.
Belfast Hills, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK. 08 Apr 2025. Picture: Alamy

Recent wet weather has helped to ease the fire risk for now, but not before a record amount of land was affected.

The Met Office said the fires are due to dry and breezy conditions in spring which came after a damp winter, meaning there was "fuel" for the blazes because of plant growth.

Further dry conditions could make 2025 the worst year for wildfires.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said fire and rescue services in England and Wales have responded to 411 wildfires so far this year - more than double the number for the same period in 2022 (189).

An NFCC spokesman said: "These figures paint a concerning picture about the growing incident rate of wildfires in the UK.

"Fire and rescue services across the UK stand ready and prepared to respond to wildfires and keep communities safe.

"However, responding to wildfires requires a lot of resource and often over long periods of time, which puts pressure on other fire and rescue service activities.

"Increasing extreme weather events mean there is a rising demand on fire and rescue services and that must be met with long-term and sustained investment. This is central to ensuring we can continue to keep our communities safe."

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Youth Demand activists disrupted the race

Gaza activists Youth Demand jump in front of London Marathon elite runners on Tower Bridge to disrupt race
Protesters from Just Stop Oil take part in what it claims will be their last direct action protest outside Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Car 'drives slowly into Just Stop Oil protesters' blocking central London road on 'final march'
The demonstration made its way to popular tourist spot, Weyler Square

'Without fear there is no change': Furious protesters to target holidaying Brits at airports and tourist hotspots
Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's company accused of 'actively undermining' Met's phone-hacking investigation
A huge mountain of rubbish bags and other waste block rows of terraced housing on Primrose Avenue in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham as refuse workers continue to strike, 15th April, 2025.

Warning issued as Birmingham resident had to be given oxygen after burning recycling inside home amid bin strike
A row has erupted amongst scholars over a 'well-endowed warrior' depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry.

Scholarly row erupts over ‘well-endowed warrior’ on Bayeux Tapestry

Marks and Spencer store in Cardiff

M&S suspends all online orders after cyber attack triggers payment meltdown

Balkan Holidays offered trips to destinations like Cyprus

UK travel firm suddenly announces it is closing - with all future holidays cancelled

UNEMPLOYED QUEUEING JOB CENTRE PLUS FOR JOBS

Unemployed youths 'won’t get out of bed for anything less than £40k' - as Lords told of 'new reality'
The offence of causing death by dangerous cycling would be brought into line with motoring laws.

Cyclists who kill pedestrians to face life sentences in victory for campaigners who slammed former 'loophole' in law

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News