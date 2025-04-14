Easter weekend weather forecast across the UK revealed as the bank holiday looks set to disappoint

It's a disappointing start to the bank holiday weekend as Good Friday in London brings a sky full of grey clouds that turn to rain later on in the day. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

By Zoe Adams

Is it going to be warm for Bank Holiday Easter weekend? Here's the full Met Office weather forecast across the capital and UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK has been enjoying some much needed sunshine and warmer temperatures in recent weeks but it's not looking quite so impressive for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend in 2025.

With Good Friday and Easter Monday bringing us all a four-day weekend, many are hoping to bask in sunshine and 20 degree climates like we've recently experienced, however, all looks set to change just in time for the much-needed break.

Taking a slight dip in the warmer weather, the Met Office has forecast cloud and chances of rain.

Looking ahead to Friday 18th April through to the 21st, the weather experts said: "Mixed conditions across the UK at the start of this period and the first weekend.

"Showers or longer spells of rain are likely across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds. Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud. Temperatures will likely be near normal overall."

READ MORE: Easter travel warning for Lanzarote as Canary Island holiday hotspot hit with catastrophic floods

READ MORE: Incoming rainfall set to reduce wildfire risk after warm, dry spell

Here's the full weather forecast for London and the UK for Easter Weekend.

Easter weekend brings a four-day bank holiday to enjoy too. Picture: Getty

What is the weather forecast for Good Friday?

It's a disappointing start to the bank holiday weekend as Good Friday in London brings a sky full of grey clouds that turn to rain later on in the day.

Chances of precipitation range from 30-50% as we approach the afternoon from 4pm. Temperatures are normal for this time of year with highs of 15 degrees but they are obviously chillier than the the 20 degrees plus we've been experiencing. Conditions remain much the same across the UK.

What is the weather forecast for Easter Saturday?

Not much changes for Saturday with grey clouds and temperatures remaining the same. There are some chances the sun will break through in London midday making it a great day for any Easter activities you may have planned.

Coastal areas like Bournemouth have higher chances of sunshine where as inland cities like Manchester and Liverpool will mostly experience cloud.

The Met Office added: "Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud. Temperatures will likely be near normal overall."

READ MORE: 'Pollen bomb' warning as hay fever red alert issued by Met Office

READ MORE: Easter travel warning: Delays and long queues ahead as 19million drivers expected to hit the roads

The Easter weekend weather forecast should still allow for outdoor egg hunts. Picture: Getty

What is the weather forecast for Easter Sunday?

Things cheer up ever so slightly for Easter Sunday on the 20th April with temperatures of 15 degrees and more chance of sunshine. Chances of rain are reduced to around 30%.

Conditions remain much the same across the United Kingdom with Cardiff forecast cloud and 14 degree climates and Bournemouth cloud, sunshine and also 14 degrees.

What is the weather forecast for Easter Monday?

Again, another dry day to end Easter weekend with cloud, sunshine interludes and temperatures of around 11-15degrees. Like most days across the bank holiday, there is up to a 40% chance of rain.