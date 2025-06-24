Exact date another heatwave is due to start - with temperatures set to hit 32C

24 June 2025, 13:27

Another UK heatwave is due to begin next week
Another UK heatwave is due to begin next week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Another heatwave could be on the way with temperatures forecast to pass 30C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to rise at the weekend hitting 29C on Saturday, then potentially 30C on Sunday and as high as 32C on Monday in some areas, before falling to the high twenties on Tuesday and mid-twenties for the rest of the week.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said: "Wednesday will be warmer, though an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms, with a maximum of 28C in the South East.

A woman sunbathing on a hot and humid day on the parched grass on Wimbledon Common on the weekend
A woman sunbathing on a hot and humid day on the parched grass on Wimbledon Common on the weekend. Picture: Alamy

"Through the day we will have some showers moving into south-western parts, with a thunderstorm risk in the South East.

"As we go into Thursday, there will be heavy showers potentially in the east, but there will be some clear spells in there as well, with a maximum of 27C.

"Not everywhere will see the showers and there will be some dry spells around as well.

"There will be more persistent rain around the north west of Scotland on Thursday evening.

"Friday will see a maximum of 27C again as the high, the showers will clear away to the north east, with local drizzle in parts of the South West and Wales through the day.

Read more: Zelensky warns Putin could launch an attack on NATO 'within five years'

Read more: Serious fire at Jaguar Land Rover's car plant as 50 firefighters rush to scene

People enjoying the warm weather in St James's Park in London on Sunday
People enjoying the warm weather in St James's Park in London on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

"When we go into the weekend is when we start to see the temperatures get higher, with 29C in the South East.

"On Sunday there could be some cloud and showers about in the north and North West, that will ease through the day then it will be dry and clear with good sunny spells, potentially 30C on Sunday in the South East."

It comes after a provisional high of 33.2C was recorded by the weather service on June 21 in Charlwood, Surrey, making it the warmest day so far of 2025.

Last week the Met office said "many places" in England and "one or two areas" in Wales, including Cardiff, entered a heatwave on June 20.

A short-lived localised heatwave is possible in the South East of England as temperatures rise this weekend, Mr Claydon said.

He said: "It's a little bit uncertain, potentially we could remain in the 30s in the far South East of England, and it's quite a long way ahead, there is potential there and if it did reach into the 30s in the South East we could be looking at a short-lived localised heatwave.

"When we had the warm spell last week it was much more widespread, we're not likely to see that."

So far, June's average daytime temperatures have been 19.2C, slightly above the average of 17.68C, according to the Met Office.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Labour’s hold on Birmingham City Council is in doubt over the handling of bin strikes, unions have warned

Labour ‘set to lose control of Birmingham Council over bin strike,' union boss warns

A huge blaze has ripped through the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant.

Serious fire at Jaguar Land Rover's car plant as 50 firefighters rush to scene

Colonel Philip Ingram warned LBC as protesters gathered near Downing Street over the weekend following the US airstrikes

American businesses in UK ‘at risk of Iranian terror’, as experts say regime will seek ‘package of revenge’ for airstrikes
Artist's impression of the new national biosecurity centre at Weybridge, Surrey

New centre to tackle 'risk of future pandemics' gets billion-pound investment

The first Brits are arriving in the UK after being evacuated from Israel.

First Brits rescued from Israel touch down at Heathrow Airport as more to arrive in coming days
Jobs will be created at warehouses in locations including Hull and Northampton

Amazon’s new UK warehouses to hire thousands as Starmer hails ‘win’ for Britain

A Qatar Airways flight from Manchester was forced to divert earlier this evening

UK flight bound for Doha forced to turn back after Iran launches missiles at US air base in Qatar
The

Thousands raised after family die in motorway crash - daughter, 8, is only survivor

Large fire engulfs the abandoned Hotspur Press mill building near Oxford Road in Central Manchester. Credit Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

Major fire in Manchester city centre causes serious disruption

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country amid ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel.

First RAF flight evacuates 63 Britons from Israel as Lammy confirms one UK national injured in Iran missile attacks

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News