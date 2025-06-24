Exact date another heatwave is due to start - with temperatures set to hit 32C

Another UK heatwave is due to begin next week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Another heatwave could be on the way with temperatures forecast to pass 30C.

Temperatures are set to rise at the weekend hitting 29C on Saturday, then potentially 30C on Sunday and as high as 32C on Monday in some areas, before falling to the high twenties on Tuesday and mid-twenties for the rest of the week.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said: "Wednesday will be warmer, though an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms, with a maximum of 28C in the South East.

A woman sunbathing on a hot and humid day on the parched grass on Wimbledon Common on the weekend. Picture: Alamy

"Through the day we will have some showers moving into south-western parts, with a thunderstorm risk in the South East.

"As we go into Thursday, there will be heavy showers potentially in the east, but there will be some clear spells in there as well, with a maximum of 27C.

"Not everywhere will see the showers and there will be some dry spells around as well.

"There will be more persistent rain around the north west of Scotland on Thursday evening.

"Friday will see a maximum of 27C again as the high, the showers will clear away to the north east, with local drizzle in parts of the South West and Wales through the day.

People enjoying the warm weather in St James's Park in London on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

"When we go into the weekend is when we start to see the temperatures get higher, with 29C in the South East.

"On Sunday there could be some cloud and showers about in the north and North West, that will ease through the day then it will be dry and clear with good sunny spells, potentially 30C on Sunday in the South East."

It comes after a provisional high of 33.2C was recorded by the weather service on June 21 in Charlwood, Surrey, making it the warmest day so far of 2025.

Last week the Met office said "many places" in England and "one or two areas" in Wales, including Cardiff, entered a heatwave on June 20.

A short-lived localised heatwave is possible in the South East of England as temperatures rise this weekend, Mr Claydon said.

He said: "It's a little bit uncertain, potentially we could remain in the 30s in the far South East of England, and it's quite a long way ahead, there is potential there and if it did reach into the 30s in the South East we could be looking at a short-lived localised heatwave.

"When we had the warm spell last week it was much more widespread, we're not likely to see that."

So far, June's average daytime temperatures have been 19.2C, slightly above the average of 17.68C, according to the Met Office.