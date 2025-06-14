Flash floods hit parts of UK as thunderstorms threaten to continue

Heavy summer rain causing floods on Hagley Road in Birmingham, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Homes and businesses in the UK face threats of flooding as a yellow warning of thunderstorms in the UK continues into Saturday, while areas including Kent battle flash flooding.

The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses in the UK could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds potentially hitting on Saturday evening.

The warnings come alongside a threat of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, though the weather service has reported there is a 'small' chance of this too. However, areas including Kent have already seen flash flooding, leading to evacuation and rehoming.

Delays to cancellations to train and bus services has also been cautioned, as a yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm on Saturday, covering much of Scotland and North East and North of England.

The storm warnings follow high temperatures recorded in the UK: Santon Downham in Suffolk reached 29.4C on Friday, setting a new high for the year.

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded up to 6am on Saturday as storms pushed northwards, although the Met Office said the "vast majority" had been over the sea.

The Met Office has also warned some areas could see 30-50mm of rain in a few hours, while a few locations could reach up to 80mm.

The Met Office said the "vast majority" of the lightning struck over the sea, but torrential downpours also hit land, causing significant flooding and disruption in Kent, with some rehomed.

A major storm reached the county at around 10pm on Friday, prompting an amber weather warning and leaving homes in Dover under water.

Social media users reported mass blackouts as a result of the flooding.

One X user posted: "That storm was the worst one I've ever seen.

DOVER update: Homes have been flooded in East Street tonight due to the heavy rain. Photos: Emma Hawkes. pic.twitter.com/88CJzVQSLK — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) June 13, 2025

"This area really got a direct hit. So much flooding across the Dover/Deal area and so many homes without power."

Another said: "I've not seen rain like we've had tonight in a very long time.

"Local roads flooded, people's windows and doors leaking, and undoubtedly, storm overflows will mean sewage spills into the sea."

Kent Police shut down the A256 in Tilmanstone, where one driver was seen sitting on the roof of their car after getting stuck in floodwater.

Bus operator Stagecoach cancelled services between Dover and Canterbury due to "severe flooding".

A further yellow warning came into force in the eastern half of Northern Ireland from 6am to 6pm on Saturday, while a similar warning has been in place across the South East of England overnight following an amber alert on Friday.

A lightning strike was the likeliest cause of a fire in a residential building in St Leonards-on-Sea on Friday night, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. They said there were no reports of casualties and the fire had been extinguished.

DOVER: Folkestone Road looking more like a river tonight ⛈️⛈️⛈️. Video: Sharon McGhee. pic.twitter.com/nx4ySFBPNQ — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) June 13, 2025

DOVER update: Wall demolished by Lancaster House flats, York Street roundabout, bottom of Folkestone Road tonight ⛈️⛈️⛈️. Video: Sarah Belle. pic.twitter.com/p9E3chNWBf — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) June 13, 2025

In Devon, where North Wyke near Okehampton saw 36.4mm of rain on Friday, five flood warnings were issued overnight by the Environment Agency, alongside 46 flood alerts in the South West, South East and Midlands.

A further six flood alerts have been put in place by Natural Resources Wales in South Wales.

National Rail said a landslip had stopped all services between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton, with the weather conditions meaning it is not safe for engineers to reach the site. Disruption is expected until 1pm.

Rail operators warned customers to check for updates on services on Saturday morning, while Heathrow Airport apologised to passengers late on Friday night for flights delayed by "adverse weather conditions".

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "While the warnings cover the areas of the country most at risk of seeing thunderstorms, not everyone within a warning area will experience a thunderstorm. For many, it will remain dry much of the time"

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to ease slightly throughout the day, with the driest and brightest weather in the South East, which will remain very warm.

The Met Office said showers will continue to ease through Sunday, with dry weather for most of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "There is a risk of significant and localised surface water flooding impacts in parts of England.

"Environment Agency teams have ensured rivers and watercourses are clear ahead of the storms and stand ready to support local authorities in their response to surface water flooding.

"We urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."