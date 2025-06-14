Flooding and thunderstorms threaten disruption large parts of UK with 'danger to life' warning in Kent

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded up to 6am on Saturday as storms push northwards. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Flooding and thunderstorms are threatening disruption for large parts of the UK on Saturday, hot on the heels of the warmest day of the year to date.

The Met Office said Santon Downham in Suffolk reached 29.4C on Friday, setting a new high for the year, but it has been followed by warnings for thunderstorms throughout Saturday.

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded up to 6am on Saturday as storms push northwards, although the Met Office said the "vast majority" had been over the sea.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 6pm on Saturday covering the South West, North East and North of England, Wales and much of Scotland with the Met Office warning some areas could see 30-50mm of rain in a few hours, while a few locations could reach up to 80mm.

The thunderstorms could be accompanied by strong wind gusts and hail with the storms potentially bringing road flooding, difficult driving conditions, power cuts and flooding of homes and businesses.

The Met Office said the "vast majority" of the lightning struck over the sea, but torrential downpours also hit land, causing significant flooding and disruption in Kent.

A major storm reached the county at around 10pm on Friday, prompting an amber weather warning and leaving homes in Dover under water.

Social media users reported mass blackouts as a result of the flooding.

One X user posted: "That storm was the worst one I've ever seen.

DOVER update: Homes have been flooded in East Street tonight due to the heavy rain. Photos: Emma Hawkes. pic.twitter.com/88CJzVQSLK — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) June 13, 2025

"This area really got a direct hit. So much flooding across the Dover/Deal area and so many homes without power."

Another said: "I've not seen rain like we've had tonight in a very long time.

"Local roads flooded, people's windows and doors leaking, and undoubtedly, storm overflows will mean sewage spills into the sea."

Kent Police shut down the A256 in Tilmanstone, where one driver was seen sitting on the roof of their car after getting stuck in floodwater.

Bus operator Stagecoach cancelled services between Dover and Canterbury due to "severe flooding".

A further yellow warning comes into force in the eastern half of Northern Ireland from 6am to 6pm on Saturday, while a similar warning has been in place across the South East of England overnight following an amber alert on Friday.

A lightning strike was the likeliest cause of a fire in a residential building in St Leonards-on-Sea on Friday night, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. They said there were no reports of casualties and the fire had been extinguished.

DOVER: Folkestone Road looking more like a river tonight ⛈️⛈️⛈️. Video: Sharon McGhee. pic.twitter.com/nx4ySFBPNQ — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) June 13, 2025

DOVER update: Wall demolished by Lancaster House flats, York Street roundabout, bottom of Folkestone Road tonight ⛈️⛈️⛈️. Video: Sarah Belle. pic.twitter.com/p9E3chNWBf — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) June 13, 2025

In Devon, where North Wyke near Okehampton saw 36.4mm of rain on Friday, five flood warnings were issued overnight by the Environment Agency, alongside 46 flood alerts in the South West, South East and Midlands.

A further six flood alerts have been put in place by Natural Resources Wales in South Wales.

National Rail said a landslip had stopped all services between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton, with the weather conditions meaning it is not safe for engineers to reach the site. Disruption is expected until 1pm.

Rail operators warned customers to check for updates on services on Saturday morning, while Heathrow Airport apologised to passengers late on Friday night for flights delayed by "adverse weather conditions".

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "While the warnings cover the areas of the country most at risk of seeing thunderstorms, not everyone within a warning area will experience a thunderstorm. For many, it will remain dry much of the time"

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to ease slightly throughout the day, with the driest and brightest weather in the South East, which will remain very warm.

The Met Office said showers will continue to ease through Sunday, with dry weather for most of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "There is a risk of significant and localised surface water flooding impacts in parts of England.

"Environment Agency teams have ensured rivers and watercourses are clear ahead of the storms and stand ready to support local authorities in their response to surface water flooding.

"We urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."