Heat could kill 34,000 people a year in England and Wales by 2070, study warns

10 July 2025, 21:15

BRITAIN-CLIMATE-WEATHER-HEAT
Parts of the UK face a third heatwave in a month. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Heat-related deaths in England and Wales could rise up to 50-fold in the next 50 years as an ageing population is hit by dangerous climate change, a study warns.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The annual number of deaths from heat could soar from today’s baseline of 634 to as many as 10,317 in the 2050s and 34,027 in the 2070s under a worst-case scenario, with 4.3C of warming and minimal efforts to adapt to rising temperatures according to scientist from University College London and The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Even under the most optimistic scenario – limiting temperature rises to 1.6C of warming from pre-industrial levels and major efforts to adapt to the changing climate – the annual number of deaths in are projected to rise to 3,007 a year by the 2050s and up to 4,592 a year in the 2070s.

For comparison, the record-setting hot summer of 2022 saw 2,985 excess heat-related deaths – something which could become a “new normal” by the 2050s, the researchers say.

Senior author, Dr Clare Heaviside from UCL, said the research painted a “sobering picture” of the consequences of climate change.

Read more: Yellow health alert in England as heatwave to peak this weekend with temperatures up to 33C

Read more: Schools ban children from playing outside during heatwaves as pupils kept inside for 'hot play' breaks

30,000 people could die from heat by 2070, a study has warned.
30,000 people could die from heat by 2070, a study has warned. Picture: Alamy

It comes as parts of the UK face a third heatwave in a month pushing temperatures above 30C, adding to concerns over the rising impact of the “silent killer” of extreme heat as climate change worsens.

Experts are calling for efforts to adapt homes and cities to the threat of extreme heat, with measures ranging from green roofs and shady urban forests to better building ventilation, air conditioning and more support for vulnerable people.S

Scientists have already estimated that the first heatwave in late June was made 100 times more likely because of climate change, and the second was 2-4C hotter and tripled deaths across 12 European cities including London as a result of global warming.

Dr Heaviside said: "Over the next 50 years, the health impacts of a warming climate are going to be significant.

London Heatwave
The health impacts of climate change will be "significant", a scientist said. Picture: Getty

“We can mitigate their severity by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and with carefully planned adaptations, but we have to start now."

The research, published in the journal PLoS, analysed the impacts of 15 scenarios of different levels of climate change, efforts to adapt to heat, regional climatic differences, ageing populations and even the potential impact of power outages, to project future heat deaths.

The study warned that the population of England and Wales is expected to age significantly over the next 50 years, worsening the risk as older people are more vulnerable to the health impacts of extreme heat.

It also finds there could be between 21 to 32 extra hot days each year throughout the 2060s under scenarios with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions and climate warming, and up to 64 to 73 extra hot days in the worst-case scenario.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Empty shop with To Let sign in central West London.

London store closures hit 10-year high - as government urged to invest £5bn to save UK's high-streets
Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC, hosted by Shelagh Fogarty

Wes Streeting suggests doctors could take pension cut to pay for pay rises ahead of 'unprecedented' strikes
Eight people were taken to hospital after a car collided into Highcliffe Care Home, in Sunderland

Eight taken to hospital after stolen BMW smashes into care home during police chase - as two men arrested
People have been warned not to sit underneath or near trees after a number of large branches fell suddenly in some London parks.

Safety notices issued urging people to avoid sitting under trees amid large branches falling in parks
Tekever, a leading European technology company specialising in AI-powered unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) has announced a major £400 million investment in the UK defence sector over the next five years.

Britain must arm for a dangerous new era, ex-NATO chief, as UK faces ‘most serious threats since Cold War’
The watchdog also warned that the nuclear threat from Iran had increased since the US withdrew from a key international agreement in 2018, arguing that de-escalation “must be a priority”.

‘Physical threat’ from Iran on people living in UK has ‘increased significantly’, watchdog finds
The decision to keep pupils inside during very hot days is intended to keep children away from outdoor surfaces that can become very hot to touch.

Schools ban children from playing outside during heatwaves as pupils kept inside for 'hot play' breaks
A piece of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree is to go on permanent display.

Part of iconic Sycamore Gap tree which was felled almost two years ago to be part of permanent display
Roan Bloore, 24, died in paddling pool accident

Man, 24, drowns in nine inches of water in 'freak paddling pool accident'

The Post Office scandal had a 'disastrous' impact on victims, with 13 people taking their own lives

Government rewards scandal-ridden Fujitsu with half a billion in contracts since Post Office TV drama

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News